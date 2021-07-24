Kingfish Power Past the Booyah 10-6

Kenosha, WI - The Kenosha Kingfish (11-8) defeated the Green Bay Booyah (10-6) in game one of a two-game series 10-6 Saturday, July 24 at Historic Simmons Field.

The Booyah scored two runs in the first inning off of Kingfish starter Reed Smith (Northwestern) who only lasted one inning before reaching the 35 pitch limit.

The Kingfish cut this lead in half in the bottom of the same inning on a single from Justin Janas (University of Illinois) that scored Mitch Jebb (Michigan State).

Green Bay put three more runs up in the second inning off of Kingfish reliever Harry Deliyannis (Pomona-Pitzer) on three hits and a walk.

The Kingfish took the lead in the bottom of the second, putting up six runs against Booyah starter Tyler Chadwick (West Virginia University). Chadwick walked the bases loaded which allowed Wyatt Crenshaw (Colorado Christian University) to drive in two on a two-RBI single. Jebb drew a bases-loaded walk to score Cam Collier (University of South Florida) and Carmine Lane (University of South Florida) pulled a bases-clearing double down the third base line to drive in three more.

The Booyah put one more run up in the top of the fourth and the Kingfish added insurance in the bottom of the sixth on a sacrifice fly from Vince Bianchina (Northwestern) that scored Xavier Watson (University of Illinois).

Two more runs crossed the plate for the Kingfish in the bottom of the seventh off of Booyah reliever Mason Coon (University of Illinois-Springfield), both of which were unearned due to an error by the catcher and a passed ball.

Deliyannis pitched four innings in relief, giving up four earned runs and picking up the win. Reliever Randon Dauman (St. Louis University) threw three scoreless innings to receive the hold, giving up no hits and striking out four. Nick Meyer (Dayton) closed out the game in the ninth, pitching one scoreless inning.

Booyah starter Chadwick is credited with the loss after walking five and giving up seven earned runs.

Jebb went 3-4 with an RBI, walk and crossed the plate three times, Watson went 1-2 with a double, Wyatt Crenshaw went 2-4 with two RBIs and a walk, and Lane went 2-5 with three RBIs.

The Kingfish and Booyah will finish up the two-game series tomorrow, Sunday, July 25 at 1:05 p.m. CT at Historic Simmons Field.

