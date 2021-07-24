Booyah Continue Road Trip

July 24, 2021 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - Green Bay Booyah News Release







BATTLE CREEK, Mich. - The Green Bay Booyah are headed to Kenosha as they are slated to do battle with the Kingfish on Saturday evening.

Last night, Green Bay used a marvelous performance by Evan Estridge (Clemson) to shutout the Battle Creek Bombers, 7-0. Estridge picked up his fourth win after pitching 5.1 innings allowing just five hits and two walks while striking out 11. His efforts earned him Northwoods League Pitcher of the Night.

Dayson Croes (Quincy) and Johnny Hipsman (Richmond) able to pick up two runs batted in each in the victory. The Booyah have won three straight games, the longest active winning streak in the Great Lakes West. Green Bay is currently tied for first place in the division in the second half with Fond du Lac with a 10-5 record.

Green Bay will go with Tyler Chadwick (West Virginia) on Saturday against the Kingfish. The Wisconsinite is 0-2 with a 9.00 ERA this season. In his last start, Chadwick gave up just two runs and struck out five in six innings of work.

Kenosha, coming off a loss last night to the Rivets, will start Reed Smith. He has a 1.50 ERA without recording a decision. The Kingfish sit in second place of the Great Lakes East at 10-8, two games back of the Kokomo Jackrabbits for first place.

The Booyah will return to Capital Credit Union Park on Monday, July 26 for a bout against the Wisconsin Woodchucks. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 pm. It will be Free Hot Dogs Monday, presented by Festival Foods. Free hot dogs for the first 90 minutes after gates open, limit two hot dogs per person, per trip.

Single game, group tickets and the all-new Fleet Farm Flex Packs are on sale now. The Fleet Farm Flex Pack includes six tickets that can also be used for any games this summer along with a $50 Capital Credit Union Park gift card, $10 Fleet Farm gift card and much more. Visit www.booyahbaseball.com or call the ticket office at 920-497-7225 to reserve your seats today. The Booyah front office at Capital Credit Union Park is located at 2231 Holmgren Way in Ashwaubenon. Office hours are Monday-Friday 8:30am-5pm.

• Discuss this story on the Northwoods League message board...





Northwoods League Stories from July 24, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.