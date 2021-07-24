The Kingfish Dominate in Battle Creek Doubleheader

July 24, 2021 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - Kenosha Kingfish News Release







Kenosha, WI - The Kenosha Kingfish (9-6) swept the doubleheader against the Battle Creek Bombers (3-10) 8-4 and 17-5 on Saturday, July 17 at Historic Simmons Field.

The Kingfish won game one of the doubleheader 8-4, putting up 11 total hits in the game.

The Kingfish took an early lead in the first on a two-RBI single from Mitch Jebb (Michigan State) that scored Kirk Liebert (University of Kentucky) and Justin Janas (University of Illinois).

Kenosha extended this lead in the second inning starting with a single from Carmine Lane (University of South Florida) that scored Mckay Barney (University of Washington). A triple from Janas scored both Lane and Liebert and another single from Jebb scored Janas.

Battle Creek got three runs back in the top of the third on three hits and an error. The Bombers would go on to score one run in the top of the sixth due to an error by first baseman Janas.

The Kingfish picked up the last of their two runs on a two-RBI single from Liebert in the bottom of the sixth.

Kingfish starter Dalton Wiggins (Marietta College) is credited with the win in game one, and Battle Creek starter Johnny Blake (Clarke University) picked up the loss.

Kenosha was the visiting team in game two of the doubleheader due to the game being a rescheduled home game for Battle Creek. They won game two 17-5 in a full seven innings.

The Kingfish jumped ahead by three in the top of the first on four walks and three hits. They added five runs in the second, six in the third and three in the sixth to top the Bombers 17-5.

Kenosha scored 17 runs on 10 hits and three errors while 13 Kingfish were walked and two were hit by pitches.

Lane went 2-3 with a homerun and two RBIs, Barney went 3-5 and crossed the plate twice and Angelo Cantelo (Lewis University) went 2-2 and crossed the plate once. Together, those players combined for 70% of the Kingfish hits.

Kingfish starter Dominic Hann (Michigan State) is credited with the win for the Kingfish in game two after pitching Battle Creek starter Bryce Trail (Indiana University Southeast) picks up the loss after pitching one inning and giving up three earned runs on four walks.

The Kingfish and the Bombers will finish the three-game series tomorrow, Sunday, July 18 with one game at 1:05 p.m. CT at Historic Simmons Field.

• Discuss this story on the Northwoods League message board...





Northwoods League Stories from July 24, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.