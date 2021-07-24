Booyah Stumble against Kingfish

KENOSHA, Wis. - The Green Bay Booyah saw their three-game winning streak come to an end on Saturday against the Kenosha Kingfish after falling, 10-6.

Green Bay got on the board first after a no-doubt two-run home run by Max Wagner (Clemson) in the first frame. After Kenosha got one run back in the bottom of the inning, the Booyah got another three runs in the second frame after Nadir Lewis' (Princeton) two-run single that scored Tyler Hollow (Dixie State) and Brendan Ryan (Texas A&M-Corpus Christi) and Kaden Hollow's (Dixie State) RBI single that scored Lewis.

But, in the bottom of the second inning, the Kingfish brought 11 men to the plate and scored six runs. They would not look back from there.

In the fourth inning, Dayson Croes (Quincy) was able to get an RBI after bringing in Lewis on a fielder's choice.

Jett Thielke (Madison College) pitched 3.1 innings in relief. He struck out two men and did not allow a run. Mikade Johnson (BYU) pitched 1.2 innings, striking out two and not allowing a hit.

The Booyah will finish their four-game road trip tomorrow in Kenosha as the two teams cap off the series. Green Bay will give the nod to Mykel Page (Southern). He is 3-1 with a 0.81 ERA. First pitch is scheduled for 1:05 p.m.

The Booyah will return to Capital Credit Union Park on Monday, July 26 for a bout against the Wisconsin Woodchucks. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 pm. It will be Free Hot Dogs Monday, presented by Festival Foods. Free hot dogs for the first 90 minutes after gates open, limit two hot dogs per person, per trip.

Single game, group tickets and the all-new Fleet Farm Flex Packs are on sale now. The Fleet Farm Flex Pack includes six tickets that can also be used for any games this summer along with a $50 Capital Credit Union Park gift card, $10 Fleet Farm gift card and much more. Visit www.booyahbaseball.com or call the ticket office at 920-497-7225 to reserve your seats today. The Booyah front office at Capital Credit Union Park is located at 2231 Holmgren Way in Ashwaubenon. Office hours are Monday-Friday 8:30am-5pm.

