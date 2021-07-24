Late Rally Lifts Chinooks over Dock Spiders

Fond Du Lac, Wis. - Seven unanswered runs in the last third of Saturday night's ball game gave the Lakeshore Chinooks(8-10) an 8-5 victory over the Fond Du Lac Dock Spiders(10-6).

The Chinook offense continued their hot streak at the plate, blasting two more home runs, making it six home runs in their last two games. Lakeshore leads the Northwoods League with 40 home runs.

On Saturday night, Ethan Vecrumba went yard for the fifth time this summer, second most on the team, behind only Griffin Doersching. Mack Timbrook hit his first home run as a Chinook, blasting a solo shot to right field in the top of the seventh inning.

The explosive Lakeshore offense of late has propelled the team to success; however, the offense started very slowly Saturday night.

Nate Haberthier started for Lakeshore, facing off against Fond Du Lac's Garner Spoljaric.

Haberhier sat down the first six Dock Spider hitters he faced. In the bottom of the third inning, however, the Spiders were able to plate a runner after two Lakeshore errors and a base hit.

After getting out of the third with minimal damage, Fond Du Lac kept the pressure on Haberthier and the Chinooks. A lead off hit by pitch followed by three consecutive base hits plated two runs in the bottom of the fourth inning, giving the Spiders an early 3-0 lead.

Ethan Vecrumba cut the lead to two with a solo shot in the top of the fifth. Unfortunately for Vecrumba, his work at the plate would be overshadowed by two more Spider runs off another three hits in the bottom of the frame. The fifth run rally would be the last runs the Spiders score, being completely halted by the Chinooks bullpen.

The two Dock Spider runs came after Haberthier was lifted for Tyler Schweitzer to start the bottom of the fifth inning. Haberthier finished his night throwing four complete innings, allowing four hits, two earned runs and two strikeouts.

Lakeshore quickly answered back in the top of the sixth inning, adding four more runs of their own, tying up the back-and-forth ball game 5-5.

Timbrook broke the tie in the top of the seventh inning, hitting his first home run of the summer to right field.

Schweitzer and reliever Tyler Kean held off the Dock Spider attack late in the ball game, only getting three hits for the rest of the game after their two-run fifth inning.

Kean earned the save after closing the door in the ninth, Schweitzer garnered the win.

Lakeshore returns to Kapco Park looking to extend their winning streak to three and sweep the first place Dock Spiders. First pitch is scheduled for 5:05 p.m.

