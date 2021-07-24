Larks Score 13 Unanswered Runs as the Huskies Drop Their Fourth Straight

Bismarck, N.D. - After scoring first for the second straight night, the Duluth Huskies (19-28) lost 13-4 to the Bismarck Larks (25-22).

The Huskies looked like they were in the driver's seat as they jumped out to a 4-0 lead over the Larks. The Huskies scored their first two runs in the top of the fourth thanks to an Ambren Voitik RBI single and a Ryan McDonald sac fly. Duluth added a run in the fifth because of an RBI walk from Brett Paulsen and tacked on one more in the sixth from a Calyn Halvorson sac fly.

Additionally, through the first five innings, Ronnie Voacolo pitched phenomenally in his final start this season. Heading into the sixth, the big right-hander scattered just three hits, walking one, and matching a season-high five strikeouts.

However, the Larks changed up their approach on Voacolo and began the bottom of the 6th jumping on the first pitch. They moved station-to-station with three back-to-back singles. The Larks' Ben Teel came up with the bases loaded and hit a shallow pop fly into right field. Halvorson had a beat on it, but he collided with second baseman Brett Paulsen. Neither of them were able to catch the fly ball and the Larks pushed across their first run of the game.

After about a five-minute delay that saw Paulsen and Halvorson slowly get up from the ground, both players remained in the game for the time being (Paulsen was later replaced by Bryan Broecker in the following inning). Unfortunately, the Larks continued to strike against Voacolo. Bismarck picked up three more runs that inning before Zach Statzer came in with two outs and stranded runners at second and third.

With the game knotted at four, Nate Wohlgemuth threw a scoreless seventh inning but gave up nine runs (eight earned) in the bottom of the 8th. Spencer Sarringar hit a go-ahead two-run jack to give the Larks their first lead of the game. After giving up the homer, Wohlgemuth (1-2) issued three hit by pitches, and three walks before getting pulled for Brody Maynard, who was able to pick up the final out of the 8th.

Despite the loss, the Duluth Huskies are still tied atop the Great Plains East Division in the second half with a 7-7 record. Meanwhile, the Bismarck Larks improved to 7-5 for third place in the Great Plains West Division. The Huskies return to Wade Stadium tomorrow against the Willmar Stingers for the first time this season at 3:05 PM.

