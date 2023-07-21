The Honkers' Offense Falls Silent, Thunder Bay Wins 5-2

July 21, 2023 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - Rochester Honkers News Release







After their four-game winning streak was snapped the night before, the Rochester Honkers (26-25, 8-9) fell to the Thunder Bay Border Cats (22-27, 4-13) by a final score of 5-2. Thunder Bay had their offense going early, and their pitching was strong, but the Honkers scored too little too late.

Holden Garcia (Cal Poly) got the start for the Honkers and allowed an unearned run in the first as Ian Daugherty (Oklahoma St) overthrew Mattie Thomas (San Francisco) at first base. The Honkers got a base hit in the first but could not score. They wouldn't pick up another hit until the sixth inning.

Thunder Bay picked up one run in the third and fourth innings and headed into the sixth ahead 3-0. The Border Cats got two more in the top of the sixth to take a 5-2 lead.

The Honkers got on the board in the bottom of the frame as Daugherty singled home Paul Schoenfeld (Colorado Mesa). They got another run in the bottom of the eighth and had a chance to tie or even take the lead.

Kimo Fukofuka (San Jose State) came to the plate with the bases loaded and two outs, and smoked a screaming fly ball to right center field. However, Daylan Pena (Texas State) tracked the ball down and ended the threat.

The Honkers couldn't muster anything in the ninth and lost their second straight game. The Flock play again on Friday, with first pitch being at 6:35 pm.

The Rochester Honkers began their 30th season of play on May 29th. Keep up with the team on social media by following them on Twitter (@RochHonkers) and Instagram (@honkersbaseball) and like the Honkers on Facebook at Rochester Honkers Baseball Club. Interact on social by using the hashtag #FunForTheWholeFlock!

• Discuss this story on the Northwoods League message board...





Northwoods League Stories from July 21, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.