Rockford Scores Five in First, Splits Set with Wausau

July 21, 2023 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - Wausau Woodchucks News Release







ROCKFORD, Ill. - Rockford's early lead of 5-0 after the first inning guided them to an 8-1 win Friday night at Rivets Stadium.

The only run for Wausau (9-9/29-24) came in the second inning, which at the time cut the lead to four.

Then it was the Rivets (12-8/32-22) who would score the final three, with one in the third and another two in the sixth.

Key Moments:

Ryan Blackwell (Oral Roberts) had two of the three Wausau hits in Friday's game, hitting two singles.

Pitcher Richie LaCien (Lawrence (WI)) had his best outing of the season, going four full innings, only allowing two hits and one run while striking out four.

Up Next:

Wausau returns to Athletic Park for two games with the Kokomo Jackrabbits. First pitch Saturday, July 22 will be at 6:05 p.m. and there will be postgame fireworks.

For tickets or more information visit www.woodchucks.com or call 715-845-5055.

• Discuss this story on the Northwoods League message board...





Northwoods League Stories from July 21, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.