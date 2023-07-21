Spitters Come Back In Eighth, Split Series

Traverse City, MI - The Traverse City Pit Spitters win the series finale against the Kenosha Kingfish, 4-3 in front of 3,430 fans on Star Wars Night at Turtle Creek Stadium. The Pit Spitters record improves to 32-22, and 10-9 in the second half.

Brandon Nigh was the first batter to get to starting pitcher Aren Gustafson as he drew a walk with one out in the top of the third. Giovany Lorenzo singled to center putting two runners on, Nigh followed up the single, by swiping third to put runners on the corners. The Kingfish got their first run when Lorenzo took off for second, and while caught in a run down, Nigh came in and scored giving the Kingfish a 1-0 lead. Nigh led off the top of the sixth, with a single. Lorenzo single, moving Nigh to third to put runners on the corners. Lance Trippel grounded into a double play, but during the play, Nigh came into score to extend their lead 2-0. The Pit Spitters came out of their offensive slump as Glenn Miller led off the bottom of the eighth inning with a hit by pitch. Colin Summerhill hit a ground ball to first, but Lorenzo sailed the throw to second into the outfield putting runners on first and second. Parker Brosius then walked to load up the bases for Camden Traficante. Traficante worked a walk to bring in Miller and cut into the Kingfish lead 2-1. Cole Prout singled to right field, driving in Summerhill to tie the game at 2-2. Devin Hukill grounded into a fielder's choice scoring two runs in the bottom of the eighth to give the Pit Spitters a 4-2 lead. The Kingfish didn't back down as Julian Jimenez drew a leadoff walk in the top of the ninth. Tucker Zdunich hit a single up the middle to put runners on first and second, after a Blane Schmitt dropped a sacrifice bunt to advance the runners to second and third. Dom Listi grounded out to third, scoring Jimenez to make it a 4-3 lead. Mitch White got Reagan Burford to groundout to third for the final out shutting down the Kingfish comeback, Pit Spitters win 4-3.

The Pit Spitters improve to 32-22 on the season and 10-9 in the second half, while the Kingfish drop to a 24-29 overall record and 7-13 in the second half. Pit Spitters starting pitcher, Aren Gustafson threw five innings, giving up one run on two hits, walking five, striking out three. Logan Mccleery threw three innings of shutout ball giving up three hits, earning the win. Mitch White closed out the game, giving up a run on one hit, walking two, earning the save.

Up next

The Pit Spitters hit the road to Kalamazoo for the final two-game series before the All-Star break. First pitch is 6:35 PM. All league games are viewable live via the Northwoods League Website. League games are viewable live at watchnwl.com and on ESPN+. For more information, visit www.pitspitters.com or download the new Northwoods League Mobile App on the Apple App Store or on Google Play and set the Pit Spitters as your favorite team.

