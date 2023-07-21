Dock Spiders Win Close One Over Chinooks 5-4

July 21, 2023 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - Fond du Lac Dock Spiders News Release









Fond du Lac Dock Spiders' Connor Conney at bat

(Fond du Lac Dock Spiders) Fond du Lac Dock Spiders' Connor Conney at bat(Fond du Lac Dock Spiders)

FOND DU LAC, WI - The Dock Spiders notched their third straight win as they bested the Chinooks at Kapco Park on Friday night. The Dock Spiders jumped out to an early 3-0 lead after the first two innings. In the top of the first, an RBI double from shortstop Jack Gorman (Presbyterian) scored center fielder Connor Cooney (Holy Cross). Then a bunt single from right fielder Paul Wittmann (West Texas A&M) scored Gorman and gave the Dock Spiders a 2-0 lead. The Chinooks made an early call to the bullpen as starter Blake Kunz (South Dakota State) was removed In the top of the second. On the first pitch from reliever Ryan Mullan (Loyola Marymount) designated hitter Barron Zamora (Washington) crushed his first home run of the season over the left field wall, which gave the Dock Spiders a 3-0 lead. Dock Spiders starting pitcher Justin Doyle (Northwestern) settled in as he hurled five innings of three hit ball and tallied two strikeouts. The Chinooks scored two runs in the bottom of the sixth, but the Dock Spiders responded in the top of the seventh. Left fielder Travis Strickler (Embry Riddle Aeronautical) tripled to start the inning, then a sacrifice fly from second baseman Jacob Anderson (Michigan State) scored Strickler. In the top of the eighth, an RBI single from Connor Cooney scored Barron Zamora and gave the Dock Spiders a 5-2 lead. The Chinooks scratched two more runs in the bottom of the eighth but that was all they mustered as Eric Sipling (Rochester Institute of Technology) ended any hopes of a comeback in the bottom of the ninth.

Dock Spiders starter Justin Doyle received the win, his second of the season, while Chinooks starter Blake Kunz was tagged with his second loss of the season. Eric Sipling received his second save of the season. The Dock Spiders improve to 23-31 on the season, 10-9 in the second half. With the win and the Mallards falling to Green Bay, The Dock Spiders have moved into second place in the Great Lakes West Division second half standings and are a half game out of first place. The Dock Spiders will be back at home on Saturday night as they take on the Wisconsin Rapids Rafters. It's Aranas de Muelle & Foam Finger giveaway night at the Herr-Baker Field! Celebrate Hispanic heritage Aranas de Muelle. Players and coaches will wear special alternate jerseys and hats. Hats will be available for purchase in the team store and jerseys will be available via auction to benefit Moraine Park Foundation. Plus, the first 500 fans through the gates will receive an Aranas de Muelle foam finger courtesy of Moraine Park Technical College. All fans can enjoy live music by Caught Steelin' before and after the game, courtesy of LEB insurance group! Tickets are currently available at dockspiders.com or by calling the ticket office at (920) 907-9833. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 P.M.

