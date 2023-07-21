Start Time for Rockers Game on August 5th Moved to 1:05pm

Ashwaubenon, Wis.- The Green Bay Rockers have announced a time change for the Saturday, August 5th game from an originally scheduled 6:05 start to a 1:05 start. The time change was necessary to accommodate traffic flow for Family Night at Lambeau Field that evening.

Gates will open at 12:00 for the 1:05 start with a live pregame concert by Warden. The Rockers will offer anyone wearing green and gold clothing to the game an opportunity to purchase reserved box seat tickets for just $5. Kids will also have an opportunity to run the bases after the game.

All tickets that have already been issued for the game will be valid for the new start time in those seating locations.

Regular season and playoff tickets are on sale now. Visit www.greenbayrockers.com or call the ticket office at 920-497-7225 to reserve your seats today. The Rockers front office and Team Apparel Fan Shop at Capital Credit Union Park are located at 2231 Holmgren Way in Ashwaubenon. Office hours are Monday-Friday 8:30am-5pm.

