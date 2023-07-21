Pit Spitters Ride Comeback to Split Series

Traverse City, MI - The Kenosha Kingfish fell 4-3 to the Traverse City Pit Spitters in the series finale at Turtle Creek Stadium.

Kenosha had taken the lead in the fourth frame, and after holding it through the top half of the eighth, Traverse City hit around the order and put up all four runs in the bottom half of the inning.

The eighth inning onslaught was capped off by a fielder's choice off the bat of Devin Hukill (Ashland) that would go on to score Parker Brosius (Georgia Tech.) and Camden Traficante (Embry Riddle Aeronautical).

Recent Home Run Challenge addition, Brandon Nigh (Oakland), had an impactful day at the plate for the Kingfish; the middle infielder went 1-for-2 with two runs scored and two walks. Nigh has managed to reach base safely in six of his last seven contests.

Cole Prout (Central Michigan) showed out for the Pit Spitters' offense on a day where they only put up three hits; Prout was 1-for-2 with an RBI on the evening.

Logan Mccleery (Saint Xavier) improved to 1-1 on the season and tossed three innings of shutout ball out of the Traverse City bullpen.

Mason Morris (Ole Miss) was charged with all four runs in a relief effort where he only recorded three outs for the Kingfish. The utility talent fell to 4-1 on the season with the loss.

Kenosha (24-29, 7-13) remains alone at fifth place in the Great Lakes East standings.

Traverse City (32-22, 10-9) climbs back over .500 and is in fourth place in the Great Lakes East, just a half game behind Battle Creek.

The Kingfish will head home to take on Field Manager JT Scara's former team in the Rockford Rivets for a two-game set. Game one starts tomorrow, July 22nd, with a first pitch time of 6:35 PM CST.

