Rox Battle Back from 8 Runs Down, Fall Short 13-9

ST. CLOUD, MN - The St. Cloud Rox (30-20) dropped game two of a two-game series against the Willmar Stingers (37-13) with a 13-9 final score, Friday, July 21st. The Rox have one of the top overall records across the league this season.

The starting pitcher for St. Cloud was Piercen McElyea. McElyea worked through 3.0 innings in his 8thstart, leading the Rox with 42.1 innings pitched this season. McElyea, a 2023 Great Plains West All-Star, has a 1.91 ERA and 36 strikeouts this season.

Sawyer Smith had two hits and a walk, scoring twice for St. Cloud. Smith has 10 runs scored over 19 games for St. Cloud this season. Haiden Hunt reached base twice, driving in three runs. Hunt has a four-game hit streak and has reached base in each game he has played for the Rox. Jackson Hauge had two hits and a walk, adding on to his team-leading RBI total (38). Hauge has seven doubles in 16 second half games.

Alex Ramos had 0.2 innings of work, striking out a batter in his 12threlief appearance. Connor Wietgrefe made his return to the mound in St. Cloud, working through 2.2 innings, striking out four batters. Jake Burcham pitched 2.2 innings in his team-leading 17thappearance, striking out two batters.

Today's All-Star Trophy and Awards Star of the game is Sawyer Smith!

Th e Rox return home on Saturday, July 22ndfor a 6:05 pm first pitch against the Bismarck Larks! It will be "Youth Baseball & Softball Night", presented by Best Western Plus! For a complete game & promotional schedule, ticket information and everything Rox please visit www.stcloudrox.com.

