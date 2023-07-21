Rafters Get Back in the Win Column and Split the Series with the Battle Jacks

Wisconsin Rapids, WI- The Rafters get back in the win column for the first time in 5 games. They took down the Battle Jacks by a score of 6-2. They out hit Battle Creek 6-4 and did so for the second consecutive game.

Although the Rafters won by 4 runs, Battle Creek drew first blood in the top of the 1st inning. Riley Silva led off with a single on the first pitch of the game. He stole second and then stole 3rd to put himself in scoring position. A wild pitch from Frize brought in Silva for the first run.

Drake Frize was given the ball today as he had his best day yet. The Orange, California native went 5 innings and gave up 2 hits, 1 run, and 6 K's.

The Rats had their biggest inning of the game in the 3rd. This inning turned out to be the deciding factor as the Rafters grabbed 5 runs. It led off with back to back walks from Duffey and Smigelski. The leader in hits, Ty Johnson, lined a ball into center field to send home a racing Alex Duffey to tie up the game. Galason was hit by a pitch and the bases were juiced. Brendan Bobo then saw a wild pitch go behind him to allow Smigelski to score. The Rafters kept on adding to the lead as Chris Conniff hit a high sac fly into right field and Johnson tagged home. A new pitcher for the Battle Jacks, Zachariah Frasher, stepped on the mound, but the Rafters had no problem with it. Getting his first start since June 13th was Piedmont product, Kyle Carlson. Carlson hit a line drive into center to extend the Rafters lead by 2 more runs. They went up 5-1

There were 2 scoreless innings of baseball and then Battle Creek cut into the deficit in the 6th. Rafters reliever, Mitchell Wittkamp, was given the nod as he toed the slab. He first threw a pitch that hit Silva in the back. Silva stole second once again and with 2 outs, Jake Allgeyer singled into center field to bring Silva home for the second run of the game.

The Rafters went back to a 4 run lead in the 7th. Coastal Carolina outfielder, Anthony Galason, hit a hard ground ball into the second baseman and Galason got to 1st. Broussard was hit by a pitch and this brought up Conniff. Chris hit a base hit into left field to bring Galason to score.

The Rafters brought in their closer and all star pitcher, Julian Tristan, in the top of the 9th. He retired the side in 3 batters and the Rafters got their first win in a week. They split the series with Battle Creek and head to Fond Du Lac tomorrow. The first pitch is at Herr-Baker field at 6:35.

