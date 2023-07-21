Rockford Rivets Fall to Wausau Woodchucks at Home

The Rockford Rivets played against the Wausau Woodchucks last night at Rivets Stadium.

The Rivets were off to a slow start allowing the Woodchucks to score two runs in the top of the first inning. The Rivets rallied and also scored two runs in the bottom of the second. The Woodchucks pitcher walked four batters in a row allowing Rj Carver to score the first run of the game. Matthew Mebane also scored off of Khalil Walker being hit by pitch.

The Woodchucks scored another two runs in the top of the third as well as one in the top of the fourth. This brought the score to 2-5 in the Woodchucks favor. The Rivets were able to score two more runs in the bottom of the sixth but it was not enough to catch up to Wausau. The final score of the game was 4-7.

The Rivets will be playing again tonight at home with the first pitch scheduled at 6:35 PM CT.

