The Fan Favorite!: USL Championship Save of the Week: Weel 31 Winner - Nico Campuzano
Published on October 10, 2025 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Monterey Bay FC YouTube Video
Check out the Monterey Bay FC Statistics
United Soccer League Championship Stories from October 10, 2025
- Road Test in New Mexico as OCSC Continues Its Playoff Push - Orange County SC
- Match Preview: FC Tulsa vs. San Antonio FC - FC Tulsa
- Detroit City FC Hosts Loudoun United in Regular Season Home Finale at Keyworth Stadium - Detroit City FC
- Lexington SC to Host El Paso Locomotive with a Magic Number of Eight - Lexington Sporting Club
- El Paso Locomotive FC Face Key Road Test against Lexington SC - El Paso Locomotive FC
- What to Watch for as LouCity Aims to Clinch Players' Shield Versus Miami FC - Louisville City FC
- Jägermeister Cup Champs Return Home for High-Stakes Rematch vs. Sacramento - Hartford Athletic
- Registration Now Open for Veterans Day Youth Camps - Sacramento Republic FC
- Clash at the Lab: United Eyes Statement Win against Orange County SC - New Mexico United
- Rhode Island FC Announces Sellout for Fan Appreciation Night - Rhode Island FC
- Ydrach Called in for Argentina Clash - Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC
- Kyle Edwards Sets USL Championship Record for Goals off the Bench - Hartford Athletic
- Preview: Rowdies at Rhode Island - Tampa Bay Rowdies
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Monterey Bay FC Stories
- Monterey Bay Defeated by Tampa Bay at Al Lang Stadium
- Monterey Bay Visits Tampa Bay Rowdies at Al Lang Stadium in Final Regular Season Road Match of the 2025 Campaign
- Stewart, Rebollar Earn Week 30 League Honors
- Monterey Bay Secures Derby Win Over NorCal Rivals Sacramento Republic FC at Cardinale Stadium
- Monterey Bay Battles Republic FC in Seaside