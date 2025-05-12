The Beautiful Game #soccer #mls
May 12, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS) YouTube Video
Check out the Major League Soccer Statistics
Major League Soccer Stories from May 12, 2025
- LA Galaxy Weekly - LA Galaxy
- Sounders FC and Reign FC Celebrate Asian American, Native Hawaiian and Pacific Islander Heritage Month with a Variety of Activations in May - Seattle Sounders FC
- San Diego FC and San Diego Zoo Wildlife Alliance Announce Multi-Year Partnership - San Diego FC
- New York Red Bulls Captain Emil Forsberg Named MLS Player of the Matchday Presented by Michelob Ultra - New York Red Bulls
- LAFC Weekly - Los Angeles FC
- Single-Game Tickets for Earthquakes vs. Inter Miami CF May 14 Game Sold Out - San Jose Earthquakes
- FC Cincinnati Sign Forward Kei Kamara - FC Cincinnati
- Chicago Fire FC Weekly Update: Training Schedule and Match Preview - Chicago Fire FC
- 2025 TELUS Canadian Championship Quarterfinals Schedule Revealed - Club de Foot Montreal
- Earthquakes Defender DeJuan Jones Selected to MLS Team of the Matchday - San Jose Earthquakes
- Evander Named to MLS Team of the Matchday for Matchday 12 - FC Cincinnati
- Columbus Crew Unveil Three Elevated Premium Spaces for 2026 Season - Columbus Crew SC
- Whitecaps FC to Play Valour FC to Start 2025 TELUS Canadian Championship - Vancouver Whitecaps FC
- Sporting KC Weekly - Sporting Kansas City
- Atlanta United's Match at Austin FC on Wednesday to Kick off at 9 p.m. ET - Atlanta United FC
- Columbus Crew Dedicate Mini-Pitch at North Linden Elementary School - Columbus Crew SC
- LAFC Battles to 2-2 Tie at Vancouver - Los Angeles FC
