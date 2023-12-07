Texas Stars Recall Defenseman Jake Murray from Idaho

CEDAR PARK, Texas -- The Texas Stars, American Hockey League affiliate of the NHL's Dallas Stars, announced today the team recalled defenseman Jake Murray from the ECHL's Idaho Steelheads.

Murray, 21, has recorded one goal and four points (1-3-4), with a +9 rating in 13 games played for the Steelheads this season. He scored his first professional goal on Nov. 20 in a 5-3 win over Rapid City.

He was previously called up to Texas on Oct. 21, but did not appear in a game with the Stars before returning to Idaho on Nov.9. The rookie defenseman skated in two games late in 2022-23 for the ECHL's Cincinnati Cyclones upon finishing his junior career.

The 6-foot-3, 198-pound native of Mississauga, Ontario spent parts of four seasons with the Ontario Hockey League's Kingston Frontenacs before finishing his last junior season with the Guelph Storm, where he posted 38 points (4g, 34a) in 64 games in 2022-23.

The Stars return home Friday to face the Chicago Wolves at 7:00 p.m. at the H-E-B Center at Cedar Park for the annual Teddy Bear Toss Game. Tickets are on sale at www.texasstars.com.

