Belleville Sens and Quinte Mall Expand Partnership for 2023-24

BELLEVILLE, ON - The Belleville Senators and the Quinte Mall are announcing details of an expanded partnership agreement for the remainder of the 2023-24 season.

The main piece of the agreement will see the hockey club prominently featured throughout the Quinte Mall through various signage and an entrance wrap, showcasing some of the Senators' top players and leadership, along with information on tickets, group experiences, holiday offers, and more.

The expanded partnership will also allow Quinte Mall shoppers a chance to have easier access to purchase tickets and merchandise, through a pop-up shop at the Quinte Mall Community Booth from December 8 to 10, 2023. To cap that weekend, fans will have a chance to meet Belleville Sens players and mascot Belly, on December 10, and will also have a chance to win Belleville Sens tickets and merchandise.

More details on the December 10 meet and greet will be released via the Belleville Sens social media channels.

Tickets for all Belleville Sens home games for the remainder of the 2023-24 season are now on sale online, via Ticketmaster or the Belleville Sens Ticket Hub, by visiting the Belleville Sens Box Office at the Quinte Sports & Wellness Centre, or by emailing tickets@bellevillesens.com. Box Office hours are available.

Fans can also click the following links for more information on season seat memberships, flex packs, group experiences or Business Elite memberships, or send an email to tickets@bellevillesens.com.

