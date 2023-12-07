San Diego Gulls to Host Gulls Night at Rady Children's Hospital Ice Rink on Monday, December 11

December 7, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - San Diego Gulls News Release







SAN DIEGO, Calif. - The San Diego Gulls will host Gulls Night at Rady Children's Hospital Ice Rink at Liberty Station next Monday, Dec. 11 to raise funds and awareness for the Thriving After Cancer Program at the Peckham Center for Cancer and Blood Disorders. Fans are invited to join an evening of skating and holiday fun with Gulls players and coaches from 5:30 p.m. - 7:30 p.m. Attendees will have the opportunity to interact with players, enter a Gulls memorabilia raffle and take a free holiday photo with Gulliver. Additionally, Gulliver's Kids Club Memberships will be available for purchase and the team will give away free promotional items throughout the night.

The San Diego Gulls Foundation is proud to support Rady Children's Ice Rink with a donation of $35,000 in its fifth year involved with the rink. Since its inception in 2017, the San Diego Gulls Foundation has raised over $229,000 to support Rady Children's Hospital.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from December 7, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.