Reign Earn 3-1 Win Over Silver Knights

The Ontario Reign (13-6-1-1) got power play goals from Charles Hudon and Samuel Fagemo along with 21 saves by goaltender David Rittich on their way to a 3-1 win over the Henderson Silver Knights (10-9-1-2) on Wednesday night at Toyota Arena.

Akil Thomas also found the back of the net for the Reign, producing a goal and an assist in the contest, while defender Brandt Clarke earned helpers on both of Ontario's power play goals. The Reign improved to 7-2-0-1 in their past 10 contests and jumped into second place in the AHL's Pacific Division with 28 points in the standings.

Date: December 6, 2023

Venue: Toyota Arena - Ontario, CA

1st 2nd 3rd Final HSK 1 0 0 1 ONT 1 2 0 3

Shots PP HSK 21 0/4 ONT 24 2/5

Three Stars -

1. David Rittich (ONT)

2. Akil Thomas (ONT)

3. Charles Hudon (ONT)

W: David Rittich

L: Jordan Papirny

Next Game: Friday, December 8 vs. Bakersfield Condors | 7:00 PM PST | Toyota Arena

