Moose Launch Annual Shut out Hunger Food Drive

December 7, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Manitoba Moose News Release







WINNIPEG - The Manitoba Moose Hockey Club announced today the launch of its ninth annual Shut Out Hunger food drive, presented by Red River Co-op, in support of Harvest Manitoba.

Participating Winnipeg-area Red River Co-op food store locations will accept donations of non-perishable food items beginning today, Thursday, December 7, through Wednesday, December 27.Specialized food hampers can also be purchased at Red River Co-op food store locations for $10.

Participating locations include:

Grant Park Food Store, 1120 Grant Ave.

Seasons, 755 Sterling Lyon Pwky.

Southdale Food Store, 77 Vermillion Rd.

St. Norbert Food Store, 3477 Pembina Highway

St. Vital Food Store, 850 Dakota St.

The Moose will also hold an in-store event at the Southdale Food Store location (77 Vermillion Rd.) this afternoon. Mascot Mick E. Moose will be present at the store from 3-5 p.m.

In addition, the Moose will collect donations of non-perishable food items at the Shut Out Hunger game on Friday, December 29 on behalf of Harvest Manitoba.

Harvest Manitoba's most-needed items of 2023 include:

Canned Fruit

Canned Soup/Stew

Canned Tuna

Canned Vegetables

Pasta/Pasta Sauce

Rice

Peanut Butter

Baby Formula/Food

Instant Oatmeal

You can also donate directly to Harvest Manitoba.

Fans who donate non-perishable items at the Shut Out Hunger game may enter a draw to win an autographed Manitoba Moose jersey.

The Moose host their annual Shut Out Hunger game on Friday, December 29 when they take on the Texas Stars. Puck drop is scheduled for 7 p.m. CT. Tickets to the Moose Shut Out Hunger game are available at MooseHockey.com/TICKETS.

