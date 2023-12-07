Senators Ground Rocket To Extend Point Streak To Four Games

December 7, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Belleville Senators News Release







BELLEVILLE, ON - The Belleville Senators extended their point streak to four games, and picked up their third win in the last four contests, by beating the Laval Rocket 5-2 on Wednesday night at Place Bell.

Like their last trip to Laval, the Senators got on the board quickly, with Egor Sokolov scoring his fifth of the season (and second in as many games) at 3:45. Lassi Thomson and Boko Imama would add the assists. Garett Pilon made it 2-0 Belleville less than two minutes later, knocking in a rebound around the net, with Jiri Smejkal and Jacob Larsson credited with assists.

The Sens would extend the lead just a minute and a half into the second as Tyler Kleven's slap shot deflected off a Rocket defender and past Strauss Mann. Then, Lassi Thomson's wrist shot from the point would get through as well, to make it 4-0 before the end of the second. The low point of the night happened mid-way through the frame when Angus Crookshank took a knee-to-knee hit from Olivier Galipeau and had to be helped off the ice.

Pilon would put his second of the game into the empty net midway through the third, from long range, while the Senators were killing a penalty and Laval had the goaltender pulled. Riley McKay and Lucas Condotta would score twice late in the game. Despite not earning the shutout, Sens goaltender Kevin Mandolese made a handful of important saves throughout the game, starting on short notice.

Fast Facts:

#13 Egor Sokolov, #21 Max Guenette, #39 Jiri Smejkal all have points in back-to-back games

#22 Garrett Pilon extended his point streak to four games with a pair of goals and was named the game's first star

#25 Tyler Kleven scored his first American Hockey League goal in the second period and added an assist

#31 Kevin Mandolese stopped 28/30 shots to earn his second win of the season and was named the game's second star

#34 Roby Jarventie extended his point streak to six games with an assist

The Senators were 0/7 on the power play and 8/8 on the penalty kill

Sound Bytes:

Belleville Sens Defenceman Tyler Kleven on the win:

"I think we started off hot. It was nice to get some goals right away and as the game went on, we stuck with it."

Belleville Sens Defenceman Tyler Kleven on scoring his first professional goal:

"Having a well-rounded game is something I'm trying to work on, but it was nice being on the scoreboard tonight."

Belleville Sens Head Coach Dave Bell on Angus Crookshank's injury:

"He's going to get reevaluated tomorrow. We hope it's not as bad as we thought it was because it is the same leg he missed a season on. There's also a couple of other guys who got banged up tonight, so it was a win with some bumps and bruises, but we'll take it."

Full media availabilities are below.

Next Up:

Friday December 8, 2023 vs Grand Rapids Griffins (Detroit Red Wings) - 7:00 p.m.

Saturday, December 9, 2023, vs Grand Rapids Griffins (Detroit Red Wings) - 7:00 p.m. (Teddy Bear Toss)

Thursday, December 14, 2023 @ Cleveland Monsters (Columbus Blue Jackets) - 7:00 p.m.

Friday, December 15, 2023 @ Cleveland Monsters (Columbus Blue Jackets) - 7:00 p.m.

Thursday, December 21, 2023 vs Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins (Pittsburgh Penguins) - 7:00 p.m.

Friday, December 22, 2023, vs Toronto Marlies (Toronto Maple Leafs) - 7:00 p.m. (Holiday Celebration Game)

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from December 7, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.