Silver Knights Fall to Reign, 3-1, on Road

The Henderson Silver Knights fell to the Ontario Reign, 3-1, on the road on Wednesday evening. Jakub Brabenec scored the lone goal for the Knights.

Brabenecput Henderson on the board with a goal at 3:53 in the first period. After Jake Bischoff's first shot was denied, Adam Cracknell collected the rebound. He passed to Brabenec in the low slot, and Brabenec buried it to make it a 1-0 game.

Hudon then tied the game with a goal on the power play to make it 1-1 heading into the second period.

Thomas then gave the Reign their first lead of the game with a goal early in the second period. Fagemo made it a two-goal lead at 14:13 in the second with Onatrio's second power-play conversion of the night.

Neither team would score in the third period for a final score of 3-1.

The Silver Knights will next face San Jose in a two-game series on December 8 and 9.

