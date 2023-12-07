Rangers Recall Riley Nash from Wolf Pack

HARTFORD, CT - New York Rangers President and General Manager Chris Drury announced today that the club has recalled forward Riley Nash from the AHL's Hartford Wolf Pack.

Nash, 34, has scored 19 points (9 g, 10 a) in 20 games with the Wolf Pack this season. His 19 points rank him fourth on the club, while his nine goals place him second on the team.

The native of Consort, Alberta, signed a two-year contract with the New York Rangers as a free agent on July 1st, 2023.

In 291 career AHL games with the Wolf Pack, Charlotte Checkers, and Syracuse Crunch, Nash has totaled 185 points (78 g, 107 a). He has also suited up in 627 career NHL games with the Tampa Bay Lightning, Arizona Coyotes, Winnipeg Jets, Toronto Maple Leafs, Columbus Blue Jackets, Boston Bruins, and Carolina Hurricanes. He has totaled 176 points (63 g, 113 a) in his NHL career.

Nash played in his 900th career professional game with the Wolf Pack on October 14th, 2023.

The Wolf Pack hit the road for two games against the North Division's Laval Rocket this weekend, with coverage available on both AHLTV and Mixlr. The puck drop is set for 7:00 p.m. on Friday, and 3:00 p.m. on Saturday from Place Bell.

The Pack returns home next Friday night to host the Rochester Americans. The puck drop is set for 7:00 p.m., and tickets are available at www.hartfordwolfpack.com.

