Gaucher Recalled by Phantoms
December 7, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Lehigh Valley Phantoms News Release
Allentown, PA - The Lehigh Valley Phantoms have recalled center Jacob Gaucher from loan to the Reading Royals of the ECHL.
Gaucher, 22, is a 6'3â³ center from Longueui, Quebec who has played in eight games with the Phantoms recording one assist. He has played in three games with Reading this year. He finished third on Reading last season, and first among Royals rookies, with 61 points on 22 goals and 39 assists.
The Phantoms are back in action this weekend opening a five-game homestand on Friday night against the Providence Bruins. Saturday is the team's annual Teddy Bear Toss Night, presented by Big Woody's, when the Phantoms take on the Charlotte Checkers.
UPCOMING
Friday, December 8 (7:05 p.m.) - Providence Bruins at Lehigh Valley Phantoms - Berks $1 Hot Dogs Night
Saturday, December 9 (7:05 p.m.) - Charlotte Checkers at Lehigh Valley Phantoms - Teddy Bear Toss presented by Big Woody's
Wednesday, December 13 (7:05) - Charlotte Checkers at Lehigh Valley Phantoms - Military Appreciation Night
Friday, December 15 (7:05) - Laval Rocket at Lehigh Valley Phantoms
Saturday, December 16 (7:05) - Springfield Thunderbirds at Lehigh Valley Phantoms - Hockey Fiesta! Los Fantasmas!!
Images from this story
|
Lehigh Valley Phantoms center Jacob Gaucher
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from December 7, 2023
- Gaucher Recalled by Phantoms - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- San Diego Gulls to Host Gulls Night at Rady Children's Hospital Ice Rink on Monday, December 11 - San Diego Gulls
- Wolf Pack Weekend Preview: December 7th, 2023 - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Texas Stars Recall Defenseman Jake Murray from Idaho - Texas Stars
- Colorado Avalanche Reassigns Forward Oskar Olausson - Colorado Eagles
- Moose Launch Annual Shut out Hunger Food Drive - Manitoba Moose
- Syracuse Crunch Sign Forward Joe Carroll to Two-Year AHL Contract - Syracuse Crunch
- 'Griffins Christmas Vacation' Among Upcoming Promotions - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Reign Earn 3-1 Win Over Silver Knights - Ontario Reign
- Silver Knights Fall to Reign, 3-1, on Road - Henderson Silver Knights
- Gulls Win 5-2 Victory Over Admirals - San Diego Gulls
- Senators Ground Rocket To Extend Point Streak To Four Games - Belleville Senators
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Lehigh Valley Phantoms Stories
- Gaucher Recalled by Phantoms
- Lycksell Recalled to Flyers
- Phantoms Power Play Presented by Provident Bank
- P-Bruins Take Weekend Finale
- Phantoms Rally in 3rd at Hartford