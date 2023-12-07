Gaucher Recalled by Phantoms

Allentown, PA - The Lehigh Valley Phantoms have recalled center Jacob Gaucher from loan to the Reading Royals of the ECHL.

Gaucher, 22, is a 6'3â³ center from Longueui, Quebec who has played in eight games with the Phantoms recording one assist. He has played in three games with Reading this year. He finished third on Reading last season, and first among Royals rookies, with 61 points on 22 goals and 39 assists.

The Phantoms are back in action this weekend opening a five-game homestand on Friday night against the Providence Bruins. Saturday is the team's annual Teddy Bear Toss Night, presented by Big Woody's, when the Phantoms take on the Charlotte Checkers.

UPCOMING

Friday, December 8 (7:05 p.m.) - Providence Bruins at Lehigh Valley Phantoms - Berks $1 Hot Dogs Night

Saturday, December 9 (7:05 p.m.) - Charlotte Checkers at Lehigh Valley Phantoms - Teddy Bear Toss presented by Big Woody's

Wednesday, December 13 (7:05) - Charlotte Checkers at Lehigh Valley Phantoms - Military Appreciation Night

Friday, December 15 (7:05) - Laval Rocket at Lehigh Valley Phantoms

Saturday, December 16 (7:05) - Springfield Thunderbirds at Lehigh Valley Phantoms - Hockey Fiesta! Los Fantasmas!!

