Syracuse Crunch Sign Forward Joe Carroll to Two-Year AHL Contract

SYRACUSE, N.Y. - The Syracuse Crunch have signed forward Joe Carroll to a two-year AHL Contract, General Manager Stacy Roest announced today.

Carroll, 22, has skated in 15 games with the Crunch this season tallying four goals and two assists. Last season, he appeared in nine games with the Belleville Senators recording three goals and two assists. He also played in 23 games with the Orlando Solar Bears of the ECHL posting 13 points and nine assists. The 6-foot-2, 204-pound forward has played in 27 career AHL games with the Crunch and Senators earning 11 points (7g, 4a) since 2020.

Prior to his professional career, Carroll skated in 226 career OHL games with the Peterborough Petes and Soo Greyhounds from 2017 to 2022 recording 142 points (68g, 74a).

