Wolf Pack Weekend Preview: December 7th, 2023

HARTFORD, CT - The Hartford Wolf Pack saw their six-game winning streak come to an end on Wednesday night at the hands of the Cleveland Monsters. Brandon Scanlin scored in the third period to preserve a point, but Luca Del Bel Belluz buried the dagger in overtime for the Monsters.

Despite the loss, the Wolf Pack did extend their current point streak to a season-long seven games (6-0-1-0).

Now, after four straight and six out of seven at home, the Wolf Pack are off to Laval for a weekend set against the Rocket.

Friday, December7th, 2023, @ Laval Rocket: After not seeing each other during the 2022-23 season, the Wolf Pack and Laval Rocket will renew acquaintances with a pair of games this weekend. The sides will meet four times in 2023-24, with both meetings in Quebec coming this weekend.

Friday night marks the return of former Rocket captain Alex Belzile, who inked a two-year deal with the New York Rangers on July 1st. Belzile is the Rocket's franchise leader in games played (174), goals (54), assists (76), and points (130).

This will be the Wolf Pack's first trip to Laval since March 18th, 2022. The Rocket took a 7-4 decision that night, buoyed by a three-goal second period.

The Wolf Pack have never won a game in Laval against the Rocket. In five trips in franchise history, the Pack is 0-4-0-1 at Place Bell.

The puck drop is set for 7:00 p.m.

Saturday, December 8th, 2023, @ Laval Rocket: The weekend back-to-back wraps up on Saturday at 3:00 p.m. with the second of four meetings between the Wolf Pack and Rocket this season.

This will be Hartford's first Saturday afternoon tilt of the season. The game is also the annual Teddy Bear Toss game for the Rocket.

The Wolf Pack are 1-0-1-0 in afternoon contests this season. They took a Sunday afternoon decision in Lehigh Valley on October 29th, then fell in overtime in Providence on Sunday, November 12th.

Quick Hits:

Hartford's last victory over the Rocket came at the XL Center on January 15th, 2022, by a final score of 4-0. Austin Rueschhoff scored the game-winning goal 1:36 into the game, while Keith Kinkaid made 31 saves to collect the shutout.

With an assist on Wednesday night, Wolf Pack forward Alex Belzile moved into a tie for fourth in league scoring with 22 points (7 g, 15 a). He is one of two Wolf Pack players in the top ten, along with Jonny Brodzinski (3rd, 25 points).

Brennan Othmann's powerplay goal in the first period on Wednesday night gives him goals in four straight games. That is the longest goal-scoring streak by a Wolf Pack player this season. He has scored six goals during that time.

Othmann now sits in third in points among rookies in the AHL with 18 (9 g, 9 a). His nine goals are tied for second in the league among rookies with Tucson's Josh Doan.

Lastly, Othmann sits third in the AHL in shots with 79. He is one behind Lehigh Valley's Olle Lycksell and seven back of Henderson's Sheldon Rempal.

Mac Hollowell, thanks to his first-period helper on Wednesday night, is now first in the AHL in assists with 20. He's recorded an assist in six straight games, totaling eleven assists in that span.

Thanks to their point last night, the Wolf Pack jumped into a tie for second place in the AHL standings with the Calgary Wranglers. Both teams currently have 31 points.

The club is currently in a stretch of five straight games against North Division opponents. In addition to last night's game against the Cleveland Monsters and this weekend's pair against the Rocket, the Wolf Pack will host the Rochester Americans (12/15, 7:00 p.m.) and Toronto Marlies (12/17, 3:00 p.m.).

The Wolf Pack are 3-1-1-0 against the North Division this season.

