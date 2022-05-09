Texas Stars Announce 2022-23 Home Opener

CEDAR PARK, Texas - The Texas Stars, American Hockey League affiliate of the NHL's Dallas Stars, announced the club's 2022-23 home opener has been scheduled for Friday, October 14, 2022 at H-E-B Center at Cedar Park. The complete schedule for the Stars' 14th AHL season will be announced later this summer.

Information on Full, 24-game, 12-game and Club season ticket packages are available at www.texasstars.com/tickets. Contact our ticket representatives by email at tickets@texasstars.com or by calling (512) GO-STARS (467-8277) to secure your ticket package. Individual game tickets will go on sale at a later date.

The team will also announce a complete promotional schedule for the upcoming season later this summer, following the announcement of the complete 2022-23 AHL schedule.

Texas has won 10 of their 13 home openers in franchise history and just completed the 2021-22 season with a 32-28-6-6 record, culminating in the team's eighth playoff appearance. The upcoming season's home opener will be the Stars' 471st game played on home ice, with the team holding an all-time record of 255-153-37-25 in Cedar Park.

Texas Stars 2022-23 season tickets are on sale now. To reserve your seats or get more information, visit www.texasstars.com/tickets or call 512-GO-STARS.

