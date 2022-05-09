Thunderbirds to Host Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins in Atlantic Division Semifinals

May 9, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Springfield Thunderbirds News Release







SPRINGFIELD, Mass. - The Springfield Thunderbirds will open their first-ever Calder Cup Playoff series on Wednesday, May 11 against the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins inside the MassMutual Center.

Puck drop for Game 1 is set for 7:05 p.m.; tickets may be purchased. The full schedule for the Atlantic Division Semifinals is as follows - games marked with an asterisk (*) will be played only if necessary.

Game 1: Wednesday, May 11 - Penguins @ Thunderbirds, 7:05 p.m. - Click Here for Tickets

Game 2: Thursday, May 12 - Penguins @ Thunderbirds, 7:05 p.m. - Click Here for Tickets

Game 3: Sunday, May 15 - Thunderbirds @ Penguins, 5:05 p.m.

Game 4*: Monday, May 16 - Thunderbirds @ Penguins, 7:05 p.m.

Game 5*: Wednesday, May 18 - Penguins @ Thunderbirds, 7:05 p.m. - Click Here for Tickets

The Thunderbirds will hold the home-ice advantage in the Best-of-5 Atlantic Division Semifinals against the Penguins. Wilkes-Barre/Scranton earned its spot in the Division Semifinals by virtue of defeating the Hershey Bears, two games to one, in the Atlantic Division Play-In Round.

Thunderbirds' playoff tickets, including single-game tickets and Pay As We Play plans, are on sale now! To purchase your seats, call (413) 739-GOAL (4625) or visit www.SpringfieldThunderbirds.com.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from May 9, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.