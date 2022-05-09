Thunderbirds to Host Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins in Atlantic Division Semifinals
May 9, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Springfield Thunderbirds News Release
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. - The Springfield Thunderbirds will open their first-ever Calder Cup Playoff series on Wednesday, May 11 against the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins inside the MassMutual Center.
Puck drop for Game 1 is set for 7:05 p.m.; tickets may be purchased. The full schedule for the Atlantic Division Semifinals is as follows - games marked with an asterisk (*) will be played only if necessary.
Game 1: Wednesday, May 11 - Penguins @ Thunderbirds, 7:05 p.m. - Click Here for Tickets
Game 2: Thursday, May 12 - Penguins @ Thunderbirds, 7:05 p.m. - Click Here for Tickets
Game 3: Sunday, May 15 - Thunderbirds @ Penguins, 5:05 p.m.
Game 4*: Monday, May 16 - Thunderbirds @ Penguins, 7:05 p.m.
Game 5*: Wednesday, May 18 - Penguins @ Thunderbirds, 7:05 p.m. - Click Here for Tickets
The Thunderbirds will hold the home-ice advantage in the Best-of-5 Atlantic Division Semifinals against the Penguins. Wilkes-Barre/Scranton earned its spot in the Division Semifinals by virtue of defeating the Hershey Bears, two games to one, in the Atlantic Division Play-In Round.
Thunderbirds' playoff tickets, including single-game tickets and Pay As We Play plans, are on sale now! To purchase your seats, call (413) 739-GOAL (4625) or visit www.SpringfieldThunderbirds.com.
