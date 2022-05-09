Comets Receive Mukhamadullin from Devils

May 9, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Utica Comets News Release







Utica, NY - The New Jersey Devils announced today that defenseman Shakir Mukhamadullin has been assigned to the Utica Comets.

Mukhamadullin, 20, was drafted by the Devils 20th overall in the 2020 NHL Entry Draft. He played 34 games this season for Ufa Salavat Yulayev totaling three goals and four assists for seven points. He also played in 11 playoff games for Ufa but did not register a point during the post-season.

The Comets first game of the playoffs start tomorrow night inside the Adirondack Bank Center at 7:00 PM against the Rochester Americans in a best of five game series. For playoff ticket information, please visit uticacomets.com/playoffs.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from May 9, 2022

Comets Receive Mukhamadullin from Devils - Utica Comets

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.