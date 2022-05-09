Penguins Win Do-Or-Die Game 3 in Overtime, 4-3

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. - The Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins are moving on to the Atlantic Division Semifinals after defeating the Hershey Bears, 4-3, in overtime of Game 3 of their best-of-three, first-round series.

Hershey stunned the crowd at Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza by rallying for two extra-attacker goals to force the extra frame. However, Wilkes-Barre/Scranton's Alex Nylander delivered the dagger to Hershey's season and propelled the Penguins to the next round with a snipe at 8:22 of overtime.

The Bears got on the board first when Mike Sgarbossa knifed a loose puck into Wilkes-Barre/Scranton's net at 5:22 of the first period.

The Penguins pulled even, 1-1, on a Matt Bartkowski drive that deflected off of Bears forward Beck Malenstyn and around goalie Pheonix Copley with 2:22 left in the opening frame.

After a scoreless second period, Radim Zohorna gave the Penguins their first lead of the game 4:44 into the third. Zohorna lobbed a shot from the high slot that was mishandled by Copley and trickled across the line for the go-ahead goal.

Sam Poulin used his first playoff goal of his career to put Wilkes-Barre/Scranton ahead, 3-1, at 12:05 of the third period.

Desperate to tie the game and extend their season, the Bears pulled their goalie with more than three minutes left in regulation. The gamble paid off, as Hershey cashed in for back-to-back extra attacker goals to tie the game, 3-3. Garrett Pilon and Brett Leason were credited with the Bears goals at 18:25 and 19:07 respectively.

A fast-paced, sudden-death overtime was capped off by Nylander's winner, a perfectly placed shot over Copley's glove from the high slot.

Penguins rookie goalie Tommy Nappier delivered a career-high 34 saves, while Copley turned away 42 shots for the Bears.

Wilkes-Barre/Scranton advances to face the Springfield Thunderbirds in the Atlantic Division Semifinals. Game 1 of the best-of-five series will take place in Springfield on Wednesday, May 11. Puck drop is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. at MassMutual Center. The Penguins' first home game of the series is Game 3 on Sunday, May 15 at 5:05 p.m.

