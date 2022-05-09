Max McCormick Signs Two-Year Extension with Seattle

May 9, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Charlotte Checkers News Release







The Seattle Kraken announced today that they have signed Max McCormick to a two-year contract extension.

McCormick, who was named a Checkers alternate captain at the start of the year, finished the regular season with 29 points (13g, 16a) in 46 games for Charlotte while also appearing in 10 NHL contests for the Kraken.

"Max is a valuable part of the leadership group in Charlotte as they begin their playoff run," said Seattle Kraken General Manager Ron Francis. "He impressed us with his play in Seattle and we are excited that he is returning to our organization for the next two years."

The 30-year-old forward has totaled 197 points (92 goals, 105 assists) in 382 career AHL games - including 64 points (29g, 35a) in 102 games over two seasons with Charlotte.

Beginning with next season, the Seattle Kraken's AHL affiliate will be the Coachella Valley Firebirds.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from May 9, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.