Playoff Game 3 Preview: Bears at Penguins, 7:05 p.m.

May 9, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Hershey Bears News Release







(Wilkes-Barre, PA) - The Hershey Bears play a decisive Game 3 of their opening round series versus the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins tonight at the Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza. The winner of tonight's game will advance to battle the Springfield Thunderbirds in the 2nd Round of the Calder Cup Playoffs.

#5 Hershey Bears (Playoffs: 1-1, Regular Season: 34-32-6-4) at #4 Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins (Playoffs: 1-1, Regular Season: 35-33-4-4)

May 9, 2022 | 7:05 P.M. | Game 3, Series Tied, 1-1 | Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza

Referees: Beau Halkidis (#48), Cody Beach (#45)

Linespersons: Jud Ritter (#34), Mitchell Hunt (#62)

Broadcast Information

Voice of the Bears, Zack Fisch, and FOX43's Todd Sadowski on the call

RADIO: WFVY-100.1 FM, Fox Sports 1460-AM, SportsRadio 98.9-FM & WOYK 1350-AM

WATCH LIVE: AHLTV

LISTEN LIVE: Fox Sports AM-1460 Stream

Radio pre-game coverage starts at 6:35 p.m.

GAME 2 RECAP:

The Hershey Bears earned a 2-1 victory over the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins in Game 2 on Sunday night at GIANT Center. The victory tied the best-of-three series, 1-1, forcing a decisive Game 3 tonight at the Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza. After being shut out in Game 1, Hershey solved Wilkes-Barre/Scranton goaltender Tommy Nappier in the first period. Beck Malenstyn scored a power play goal at 4:07 of the opening frame to make it 1-0 Bears. In the middle frame, Hershey defender Dylan McIlrath scored the eventual game-winning goal at 10:16. Only 30 seconds later, the Baby Pens struck to make it 2-1. Felix Robert redirected a pass from Alexander Nylander past Hershey goaltender Pheonix Copley to cut the lead in half at 10:46. However, Copley and the Bears locked it down in the third period to earn the win in the one-goal affair. Shots finished 32-23 Hershey. The Bears were 1-for-3 on the power play while the Pens were 0-for-2.

WINNING IN WILKES:The Hershey Bears look to close the series tonight with a win in Wilkes-Barre/Scranton. This is the 8th playoff series versus the Baby Pens in team history, with Hershey going 4-3. All four of Hershey's series victories occurred on home ice. Hershey has twice had the opportunity to claim a series win at Mohegan Sun Arena, but the Bears have come up empty handed both times. In 2016, Hershey dropped Game 6 of the Atlantic Division Finals, falling 6-2 on the road. The Bears went on to win the series in Game 7 at GIANT Center on a Travis Boyd overtime goal. Hershey's only decisive game played at Mohegan Sun Arena came in the 2012 Eastern Conference Quarterfinals. Wilkes-Barre/Scranton claimed a 3-2 series win with a Game 5 victory, upending the Bears 2-1 on a Zach Sill goal.

MAC ATTACK:

There is no one on Hershey's roster that brings more Calder Cup Playoff experience than defenseman Dylan McIlrath. The 2017 Calder Cup Champion scored the game-winning marker last night for Hershey, and for the Winnipeg native, it was his first career Calder Cup Playoff goal in his 50th career Calder Cup Playoff game. It was also the blueliner's first game-winning goal since Nov. 5, 2018 when as a member of the Grand Rapids Griffins, McIlrath gunned home the winning tally in a 2-1 decision vs. Milwaukee. McIlrath has had great success versus Wilkes-Barre/Scranton since joining the Bears. He finished the regular season with 10 points overall, and half of them came versus Wilkes-Barre/Scranton.

MALENSTYN ON THE MAN-ADVANTAGE:

Hershey forward Beck Malenstyn tallied his first career Calder Cup Playoff goal last night to give Hershey a 1-0 lead. The goal was significant as it was not only Malenstyn's first in the postseason, but it also marked the first time in Malenstyn's career he tallied a power play goal. The third-year Bear has scored 24 goals for Hershey in 184 regular season games, but none have come on the man-advantage. With his goal on Sunday, Malenstyn now has three points (1g, 2a) in 11 career Calder Cup Playoff games.

FAST FACTS:

The last time the Bears won a decisive game in a playoff series was in the first round of the 2019 playoffs. In Game 5 in Bridgeport, Brian Pinho scored the overtime winning tally that ended the Sound Tigers season and advanced Hershey to the next round...With last night's win, the Bears are 10-3 all-time at GIANT Center when facing elimination, including 7-0 against Wilkes-Barre/Scranton...Winger Bodgan Trineyev made his North American pro debut in last night's game for Hershey. The Russian forward was a 4th round pick of the Washington Capitals in the 2020 NHL Draft. He became the first player to make his Hershey debut in the Calder Cup Playoffs since Hunter Fejes in 2019.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from May 9, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.