2022 Calder Cup Playoffs Division Semifinal Schedules Set

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. ... The American Hockey League has released the following schedules for the eight Division Semifinal series of the 2022 Calder Cup Playoffs.

Atlantic Division Semifinals - Series "H" (best-of-5)

A1-Charlotte Checkers vs. A6-Bridgeport Islanders

Game 1 - Tue., May 10 - Charlotte at Bridgeport, 7:00

Game 2 - Thu., May 12 - Charlotte at Bridgeport, 7:00

Game 3 - Sat., May 14 - Bridgeport at Charlotte, 4:00

*Game 4 - Mon., May 16 - Bridgeport at Charlotte, 7:00

*Game 5 - Wed., May 18 - Bridgeport at Charlotte, 7:00

*if necessary... All times Eastern

Atlantic Division Semifinals - Series "I" (best-of-5)

A2-Springfield Thunderbirds vs. A4-Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins

Game 1 - Wed., May 11 - W-B/Scranton at Springfield, 7:05

Game 2 - Thu., May 12 - W-B/Scranton at Springfield, 7:05

Game 3 - Sun., May 15 - Springfield at W-B/Scranton, 5:05

*Game 4 - Mon., May 16 - Springfield at W-B/Scranton, 7:05

*Game 5 - Wed., May 18 - W-B/Scranton at Springfield, 7:05

*if necessary... All times Eastern

North Division Semifinals - Series "J" (best-of-5)

N1-Utica Comets vs. N5-Rochester Americans

Game 1 - Tue., May 10 - Rochester at Utica, 7:00

Game 2 - Sat., May 14 - Rochester at Utica, 7:00

Game 3 - Sun., May 15 - Utica at Rochester, 5:05

*Game 4 - Tue., May 17 - Utica at Rochester, 7:05

*Game 5 - Thu., May 19 - Rochester at Utica, 7:00

*if necessary... All times Eastern

North Division Semifinals - Series "K" (best-of-5)

N2-Syracuse Crunch vs. N3-Laval Rocket

Game 1 - Fri., May 6 - SYRACUSE 5, Laval 3

Game 2 - Sat., May 7 - Laval 3, SYRACUSE 2

Game 3 - Thu., May 12 - Syracuse at Laval, 7:00

Game 4 - Sat., May 14 - Syracuse at Laval, 3:00

*Game 5 - Tue., May 17 - Laval at Syracuse, 7:00

* if necessary... All times Eastern

Central Division Semifinals - Series "L" (best-of-5)

C1-Chicago Wolves vs. C4-Rockford IceHogs

Game 1 - Thu., May 12 - Rockford at Chicago, 8:00

Game 2 - Sat., May 14 - Rockford at Chicago, 8:00

Game 3 - Sun., May 15 - Chicago at Rockford, 5:00

*Game 4 - Tue., May 17 - Chicago at Rockford, 8:00

*Game 5 - Thu., May 19 - Rockford at Chicago, 8:00

*if necessary... All times Eastern

Central Division Semifinals - Series "M" (best-of-5)

C2-Manitoba Moose vs. C3-Milwaukee Admirals

Game 1 - Fri., May 6 - MILWAUKEE 3, Manitoba 2

Game 2 - Sat., May 7 - MILWAUKEE 2, Manitoba 1

Game 3 - Wed., May 11 - Milwaukee at Manitoba, 8:00

*Game 4 - Fri., May 13 - Milwaukee at Manitoba, 8:00

*Game 5 - Sun., May 15 - Milwaukee at Manitoba, 3:00

*if necessary... All times Eastern

Pacific Division Semifinals - Series "N" (best-of-5)

P1-Stockton Heat vs. P4-Bakersfield Condors

Game 1 - Tue., May 10 - Bakersfield at Stockton, 9:30

Game 2 - Wed., May 11 - Bakersfield at Stockton, 9:30

Game 3 - Fri., May 13 - Stockton at Bakersfield, 10:00

*Game 4 - Sun., May 15 - Stockton at Bakersfield, 8:00

*Game 5 - Tue., May 17 - Bakersfield at Stockton, 9:30

*if necessary... All times Eastern

Pacific Division Semifinals - Series "O" (best-of-5)

P2-Ontario Reign vs. P3-Colorado Eagles

Game 1 - Wed., May 11 - Ontario at Colorado, 9:05

Game 2 - Fri., May 13 - Ontario at Colorado, 9:05

Game 3 - Sun., May 15 - Colorado at Ontario, 11:00

*Game 4 - Tue., May 17 - Colorado at Ontario, 10:00

*Game 5 - Wed., May 18 - Colorado at Ontario, 10:00

*if necessary... All times Eastern

Twenty-three teams began the 2022 Calder Cup Playoffs - all but the bottom two in each of the AHL's four divisions. The first round series were best-of-three; the division semifinals and division finals are best-of-five, and the conference finals and Calder Cup Finals will be best-of-seven.

All Calder Cup Playoff games will stream live on AHLTV.

In operation since 1936, the American Hockey League continues to serve as the top development league for all 32 National Hockey League teams. Nearly 90 percent of all players competing in the NHL are AHL graduates, and through the years the American Hockey League has been home to more than 100 honored members of the Hockey Hall of Fame.

