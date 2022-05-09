IceHogs Weekly: IceHogs Advance to Take on Wolves in Central Division Semifinals Presented by BMO Harris Bank

The Week That Was...

Previous Week's Record: 2-0-0-0

Wednesday, May 4 vs. Texas Stars

The Rockford IceHogs took Game 1 of the first-round best-of-three series against the Texas Stars thanks to a pair of goals from forwards Lukas Reichel and Carson Gicewicz. Recap & Highlights

Friday, May 6 vs. Texas Stars

After 60 minutes and no score, forward Dylan McLaughlin ended the game and series with a goal 56 seconds into overtime to send the Texas Stars home and the IceHogs to the Central Division Semifinals. Recap & Highlights

2021-22 Season Numbers

Record: 2-0-0

Home: 2-0-0

Away: 0-0-0

Last 10 Games: 2-0-0

Streak: 2-0-0

Goals: Dylan McLaughlin, Carson Gicewicz, Lukas Reichel (1)

Assists: Isaak Phillips (2)

Points: Isaak Phillips (2)

Penalty Minutes: Isaak Phillips, Wyatt Kalynuk, Alec Regula (2)

Power-Play Goals: N/A

Power-Play Assists: N/A

Power-Play Points: N/A

Shorthanded Goals: N/A

Shorthanded Assists: N/A

Shorthanded Points: N/A

Game-Winning Goals: Dylan Mclaughlin, Carson Gicewicz (1)

Wins: Arvid Soderblom (2)

GAA: Arvid Soderblom (0.50)

SPCT: Arvid Soderblom (.986)

League Leaders

Goaltender Arvid Soderblom leads the league in the postseason with a .50 goals-against average and .986 save percentage, tied for first with two wins and a shutout and fourth with 69 saves.

Defenseman Isaak Phillips is tied for third among AHL blueliners and tied for 20th overall in the AHL with two points (2A).

Forward Carson Gicewicz is tied for first among AHL rookies with a goal and a game-winning goal.

IceHogs Notes

Battle for Illinois Extends to Postseason as IceHogs Clash with Wolves in Central Division Semifinals Presented by presented by BMO Harris Bank

The Rockford IceHogs today announced their postseason schedule for the Central Division Semifinals presented by BMO Harris Bank against the Chicago Wolves. The IceHogs will host the Wolves at BMO Harris Bank Center for Game 3 and Game 4, if necessary, of the series and tickets are on sale now!

Central Division Semifinals presented by BMO Harris Bank (Best-of-Five)

(All times Central | *if necessary)

Game1: Thursday, May 12 at Wolves at Allstate Arena, 7 p.m.

Game 2: Saturday, May 14 at Wolves at Allstate Arena, 7 p.m.

Game 3: Sunday, May 15 vs. Wolves at BMO Harris Bank Center, 4 p.m. Buy Tickets

Game 4: Tuesday, May 17 vs. Wolves at BMO Harris Bank Center, 7 p.m.* Buy Tickets

Game 5: Thursday, May 19 at Wolves at Allstate Arena, 7 p.m.*

Tickets On Sale Now for Division Semifinals

Tickets are now on sale for the IceHogs Division Semifinals showdown with the Wolves! The IceHogs will host Game 3 at the BMO Harris Bank Center on Sunday, May 15 at 4:00pm and Game 4 on Tuesday, May 17 (if necessary) at 7:00pm. Buy Tickets

Soder-Blossoming in Postseason

Goaltender Arvid Soderblom stopped 69 of 70 shots faced over 121 minutes of action in two games against the Texas Stars to help send the IceHogs to the Central Division Semifinals. The Goteborg, Sweden, native made 33 saves in a 2-1 Game 1 victory and earned his first AHL postseason shutout with 33 saves in a 1-0 win in overtime in Game 2.

Phillips Lends Helping Hand

Defenseman Isaak Phillips earned the primary assist on both game-winning goals for the IceHogs in their two contests against the Stars. He is tied for third among AHL blueliners and tied for 20th overall in the AHL with two points (2A).

IceHogs Generate over $55,000 During Wagon Wheel Cardinals Night and Jersey Auction NightThe IceHogs announced that they raised more than $55,000 dollars from their annual Jersey Auction Game and Wagon Wheel Cardinals Night presented by Insurance King on Apr. 9 with a portion of the proceeds benefiting the Greg Lindmark Foundation. Full Story

This Week

IceHogs at Wolves

Game 1 - Central Division Semifinals

Thursday, May 12

7:00 p.m. CT

Allstate Arena in Rosemont, IL

Watch/Listen Live: AHL TV, IceHogs.com, IceHogs app, 104.9 The X, B103, 95.3 The Bull, Rockford Greatest Hits 100.5 and Rock River Current

Preview: First postseason meeting since 2018 Central Division Semifinals

IceHogs at Wolves

Game 2 - Central Division Semifinals

Saturday, May 14

7:00 p.m. CT

Allstate Arena in Rosemont, IL

Watch/Listen Live: AHL TV, IceHogs.com, IceHogs app, 104.9 The X, B103, 95.3 The Bull, Rockford Greatest Hits 100.5 and Rock River Current

IceHogs vs. Wolves

Game 3 - Central Division Semifinals

Sunday, May 14

4:00 p.m. CT

BMO Harris Bank Center

Watch/Listen Live: 23.3 Circle TV, AHL TV, IceHogs.com, IceHogs app, 104.9 The X, B103, 95.3 The Bull, Rockford Greatest Hits 100.5 and Rock River Current

