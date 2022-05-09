Pens to Face Thunderbirds in Second Round

May 9, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins News Release







The Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins will face the Springfield Thunderbirds in the Atlantic Division Semifinals after defeating the Hershey Bears, 4-3, in Game Three of their First Round Calder Cup playoff series on Monday night.

The Penguins will open the best-of-five, second-round series in Springfield on Wednesday, May 11. Wilkes-Barre/ Scranton will host its first home game of the series on Sunday, May 15 at 5:05 p.m.

The full series is as follows:

Game 1: Wednesday, May 11 - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton @ Springfield, 7:05 p.m. MassMutual Center

Game 2: Thursday, May 12 - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton @ Springfield, 7:05 p.m. MassMutual Center

Game 3: Sunday, May 15 - Springfield @ Wilkes-Barre/Scranton, 5:05 p.m. Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza

Game 4*: Monday, May 16 - Springfield @ Wilkes-Barre/Scranton, 7:05 p.m. Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza

Game 5*: Wednesday, May 18 - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton @ Springfield, 7:05 p.m. MassMutual Center

* = if necessary

This will be the first ever postseason meeting between Wilkes-Barre/Scranton and Springfield, as this is the Thunderbirds' first trip to the Calder Cup Playoffs. The T-Birds have been idle since Apr. 29, having earned a first-round bye with the second-best regular-season record in the Atlantic Division.

The Penguins are coming off a triumphant first-round series against the Hershey Bears. Wilkes-Barre/Scranton head coach J.D. Forrest led the team to his first playoff series win in his first postseason as the team's bench boss, beating Hershey 2-1 in the opening series.

Individual tickets and full playoff packages for the Penguins' postseason run are on sale now. Fans who wish to reserve their seats for Wilkes-Barre/Scranton's games in the Calder Cup Payoffs can call the Penguins' front office at (570) 208-7367 or visit Ticketmaster.com.

Penguins Playoff Packages include tickets to all potential home games during the Calder Cup Playoffs. This package includes a 'Pay-As-We-Play' plan, meaning your credit card will not be charged until a game is guaranteed to be played. Also included for each game in the plan is a $6 voucher per seat, good for use at any SAVOR-run concession stand, or at the Penguins Team Store inside the arena. Vouchers are good only for the game for which they are issued and cannot be carried over to future games.

Playoff Packages are available exclusively through the Penguins' front office. Call (570) 208-7367 to lock in your seats for the postseason.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from May 9, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.