IceHogs Raise More Than $55,000 Through Wagon Wheel Cardinals Night and Annual Jersey Auction

May 9, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Rockford IceHogs News Release







The Rockford IceHogs today announced they raised more than $55,000 dollars from their annual Jersey Auction Game and Wagon Wheel Cardinals Night presented by Insurance King on Apr. 9 with a portion of the proceeds benefiting the Greg Lindmark Foundation.

Through 21 years of their annual jersey auction fundraiser, the IceHogs generated over $1.14 million for local charities and the Wagon Wheel Cardinals Night featured an average of more than $1,900 raised for each jersey during their live postgame jersey auction. In addition to the live auction, the IceHogs held a silent auction through the team's app and DASH platform and an in-game jersey raffle.

A portion of this season's fundraiser benefits the Greg Lindmark Foundation, established in honor of retired Rockford Deputy Chief Greg Lindmark and serves to reduce the impact of cumulative stress and trauma on first responders by providing awareness, education and confidential counseling.

ICEHOGS JERSEY AUCTION FACTS AND FIGURES:

This Season's Total: $55,048.88

2021-22 Highest Jersey: $7,000 (D.J. Busdeker)

Largest Auction Total All-Time: $80,124 (2017-18)

Highest Jersey All-Time: $16,000 (J.F. Rivard, 2000-01)

21-Year Total: $1,145,216

21-Year Average: ~$54,534

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from May 9, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.