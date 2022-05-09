Moose Recall Shaw

WINNIPEG - The Manitoba Moose Hockey Club announced today the team recalled defenceman Hayden Shaw from the Trois-Rivieres Lions of the ECHL.

Shaw, 25, appeared in four games with the Moose on the campaign and registered one assist. The defenceman also tallied 23 points (6G, 17A) in 33 games for Trois-Rivières this season. Shaw skated in seven playoff contests for the Lions and recorded five points (2G, 3A) in the series.

The Moose return home to Canada Life Centre for Game 3 of the Central Division Semifinals on Wednesday, May 11. Puck drop is scheduled for 7:00 p.m. CT. Single-game tickets are available at MooseHockey.com/TICKETS.

Manitoba Moose playoff ticket packages, which guarantee your seat for the entire playoff run, are available at MooseHockey.com/PLAYOFFS.

You can catch the game on TSN, 680 CJOB, the Manitoba Moose App and AHLTV.

