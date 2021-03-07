Texas Hangs on to Sweep Tucson with 4-2 Win

TUCSON, Arizona - The Texas Stars, American Hockey League affiliate of the NHL's Dallas Stars, completed the three-game sweep of the Tucson Roadrunners tonight with a 4-2 win that featured a career-high 40 saves from goaltender Colton Point. Texas returns home next week having won four straight games and improving to a 7-3-0-0 record this year.

Texas opened the scoring in the first period for the fourth time this season. Adam Mascherin collected his team-leading sixth goal of the season with less than four minutes left to play before the intermission. The winger collected a pass from Nikita Scherbak in a 2-on-1 and tapped the puck into a practically empty net. Mascherin has now recorded five goals and two assists as part of a six-game point streak.

Point ended the first period with 16 saves and would eventually stop 40 shots in his third win of the season. Texas took the lead into the intermission and rallied for two more goals in the second period.

The Roadrunners began the period with a large amount of offensive time that included a pair of power plays. Almost immediately following the Roadrunners second power play, Texas sprung forward on a 3-on-2 led by Jake Slaker. He dished the puck to Derek Barach who then slid a pass to Nick Moutrey in the high slot to one-time a shot past Adin Hill in the Tucson net. Moutrey's third goal of the season came at 12:57 of the middle period. The Stars halted the Roadrunners on all five of their power play chances in the game.

After the successful penalty kills, Texas turned one in on the power play, finishing the game 1-for-4 on the man advantage. Riley Tufte and Tye Felhaber worked the puck off the boards and out to Riley Damiani in the left circle. The team's leading scorer collected his third goal of the season as he wristed a shot past Hill's glove with four minutes remaining in the period.

Tucson would not go quietly into the intermission or the game. Kevin Hancock scored his first of two back-to-back goals with a minute remaining in the second period as Ryan McGregor wedged the puck away in the Stars defensive zone. Nate Sucese gave Hancock his second of the game less than six minutes into the third period as he walked from the right corner and put a pass to the rookie's stick in the crease.

Texas would need to halt the remaining 16 shots from the Roadrunners in the third period and for the second straight night, their goaltender finished with a 40-save performance. Slaker would add his first pro goal on the empty net with 10 seconds left in the game, giving him four points in the last three games.

The Stars return to H-E-B Center at Cedar Park on Friday, Mar. 12 at 7 p.m. for the first of four games in six days against the Colorado Eagles.

3 STARS OF THE GAME presented by Xerox Business Solutions Southwest

1. Colton Point (TEX) 2. Riley Damiani (TEX) 3. Kevin Hancock (TUC)

