Rasmussen Reassigned to Detroit's Taxi Squad

March 7, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Grand Rapids Griffins News Release









Grand Rapids Griffins center Michael Rasmussen

(Grand Rapids Griffins, Credit: Todd Reicher/Rockford IceHogs)

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - The Detroit Red Wings on Sunday reassigned center Michael Rasmussen to their taxi squad from the Grand Rapids Griffins.

After appearing in each of the Red Wings' last two games, the 21-year-old Rasmussen has skated in 10 games for Detroit this season, posting three points (0-3--3) and six penalty minutes. With the Griffins, he has compiled six points (2-4--6) and six PIM in seven games and is currently riding a five-game point streak (2-3--5). Prior to the start of the 2020-21 NHL season, Rasmussen suited up in 18 games for Graz EC of the Austrian Eishockey Liga, recording 18 points (5-13--18) and 42 PIM.

The third-year pro spent the 2019-20 season with the Griffins and posted among team leaders with 22 points (9th) and 15 assists (7th), despite being limited to 35 games due to injury. Rasmussen played the majority of his rookie professional season (2018-19) with Detroit and tallied 18 points (8-10--18) in 62 games, finishing the year tied for third among Red Wings skaters with four power-play goals. In all, the 6-foot-6, 229-pound forward has totaled 21 points (8-13--21) in 72 games with the Red Wings and 30 points (11-19--30) in 45 games with the Griffins.

In the midst of a seven-day stretch without games, the Griffins will take a 5-3-0-0 mark into this Thursday's 7 p.m. EST contest at Rockford. Fans can watch the game via a subscription to AHLTV ($34.99 for all games, home and road) or tune in on Newsradio WOOD 106.9 FM/1300 AM.

