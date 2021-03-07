Barracuda Fall 3-2 to Gulls in OT

Irvine, CA - The San Jose Barracuda (4-3-2-0) wrapped up their three-game road trip on Saturday in Irvine at the FivePoint Arena, falling to the San Diego Gulls (8-6-0-0)., 3-2 in overtime.

- Despite making multiple highlight-reel saves, Alexei Melnichuk (1-2-2) took the hard-luck overtime loss, allowing three goals on 26 shots

- In his AHL debut, San Diego's Olle Eriksson Ek made 39 saves to pick up the win

- On his 22nd birthday, Zach Gallant (1) potted his first AHL goal in the loss

- Maxim Letunov (1) scored his first goal of the season as Robbie Russo set him up in the opening period

- San Diego improved to 3-0 in overtime as Andrew Agozzino (5) scored the game winner, tying for the team lead with five goals

- Hunter Drew (1) opened up the scoring for the Gulls in the first with his first goal of the year and first goal since 2019

- Rookie Bo Groulx (4) scored San Diego's second goal and fourth of the year

- Rookie Ryan Merkley collected his first multi-assist game of his career and now leads all Barracuda first-year players in points (0+4=4)

