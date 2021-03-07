Game Preview: Devils at Bears, 4 p.m.

(Hershey, PA) - The Hershey Bears continue the 2020-21 season, presented by Penn State Health, this afternoon versus the Binghamton Devils. The puck drops at 4 p.m. at GIANT Center.

Binghamton Devils (2-5-1-1) at Hershey Bears (6-2-2-0)

March 7, 2021 | 4 PM | Game #11 | GIANT Center

Referees: Corey Syvret (#42), Jeremy Tufts (#78)

Linesmen: Tyler Loftus (#11), Bill Lyons (#27)

Broadcast Information (Radio pre-game 3:30 p.m.)

RADIO: WFVY-100.1 FM, Fox Sports 1460-AM, Caps Radio 24/7, SportsRadio 98.9-FM & WOYK 1350-AM

Voice of the Bears, Zack Fisch, and AHL Hall of Famer Mitch Lamoureux on the call

LISTEN LIVE: Fox Sports AM-1460 Stream, Caps Radio 24/7

WATCH LIVE: AHLTV

LAST TIME OUT:

Hershey claimed a 4-1 victory over the Lehigh Valley Phantoms on Saturday afternoon at GIANT Center. Axel Jonsson-Fjallby had a pair of goals, and the Chocolate and White struck for three goals in a span of 2:01 early in the second period. Hershey goaltender Zach Fucale stopped 17 shots to improve to 3-0-0-0, and the Bears out shot the Phantoms 23-18 in the win. The victory was Hershey's third straight at GIANT Center and was Hershey's first win in four tries versus the Phantoms this season. The Devils fell at home last night, 6-3, to Wilkes-Barre/Scranton. Binghamton scored three goals in the first period in a span of 1:58 to go up 3-0. However, Wilkes-Barre/Scranton overpowered the Devils with six straight goals to hand Binghamton a seventh consecutive loss (0-5-1-1). Binghamton went 2-for-3 on the power play in the loss, while they also surrendered three goals to the Penguins while shorthanded.

SEASON SERIES SO FAR:

Hershey has won all three meetings with the Devils so far this season, including claiming a 3-0 victory at GIANT Center last Saturday. Hershey has outscored the Devils 11-4 in the season series. Forwards Brett Leason (3 goals) and Garret Pilon (1g, 2a) lead the way offensively for the Chocolate and White. Including today's contest, four of Hershey's next five games are versus Binghamton.

FLOW ON FIRE:

Hershey forward Axel Jonsson-Fjallby scored a pair of goals in yesterday's victory, earning First Star honors. The Swedish winger is now tied for the team lead in game-winning goals (2), and his shooting percentage of 23.5% (4 goals on 17 shots) is the highest of any Bear who has played at least four games. Jonsson-Fjallby has goals in two straight contests and has posted 5 points (4g, 1a) in his last four games.

OH KALE YEAH:

In Saturday's win, forward Kale Kessy scored his first goal as a member of the Chocolate and White in his 27th career game with the club. For Kessy, the goal was his first AHL tally since Mar. 25, 2018 when as a member of the Cleveland Monsters, he scored versus San Diego in a 2-1 loss. Kessy has posted 30 points (14g, 16a) and 495 penalty minutes in 202 career AHL games with Oklahoma City, Bakersfield, Manitoba, Cleveland, Colorado, and Hershey.

APPLES APLENTY:

Forward Brett Leason and Riley Sutter each enter today's contest with three assists over the past two games. Leason tallied two assists in Saturday's contest after adding a helper on Wednesday at Lehigh Valley. He has 5 points (2g, 3a) in his last four games. Sutter collected his first career multi-point game with a pair of helpers on Wednesday at Lehigh Valley, and he followed up that performance with an assist in yesterday's win. With his three assists, Sutter has already equalled the total of helpers he had over 25 games in his rookie campaign in 2019-20.

