Marlies Drop Close Decision to Stockton

SCORING SUMMARY

Stockton: C. Zary (3) (G. Estephan, E. Tuulola), E. Pettersen (2) (C. Poolman), Z. Leslie (2) (G. Gawdin, J. Kirkland), A. Petrovic (2) (C. Mackey, L. Philip)

Goaltender: G. Sparks (29/32) W

Toronto: R. Chartier (1) (J. Duszak), A. Galchenyuk (1) (K. Kossila, T. Kivihalme), T. Kivihalme (5) (A. Galchenyuk, M. Hollowell)

Goaltender: A. D'Agostini (18/22) L

ON THE SCORESHEET

Rourke Chartier scored at 7:52 of the first period. This is Chartier's first goal of the season and his first goal since Dec. 18, 2019. Chartier has five points (1 goal, 4 assists) in 12 games this season.

Alex Galchenyuk scored at 1:06 of the third period and later added the primary assist on Kivihalme's goal. This was Galchenyuk's first career-AHL goal. He also has three assists through four games.

Teemu Kivihalme scored at 5:12 of the third period and earlier added the secondary assist on Galchenyuk's third period goal. This was Kivihalme's second multi-point game. Kivihalme has eight points (5 goals, 3 assists), in 12 games this season.

Joseph Duszak recorded the lone assist on Chartier's first period goal. Duszak has six points (2 goals, 4 assists) in 11 games this season.

Kalle Kossila registered the primary assist on Galchenyuk's third period goal.

Mac Hollowell had the secondary assist on Kivihalme's third period goal. Hollowell has three assists through 12 games.

Andrew D'Agostini stopped 18 of 22 shots he faced. D'Agostini is now 6-6-0-0 on the season with a .892 save percentage and a 3.06 goals against average.

OF NOTE...

Toronto went 3-for-3 on the penalty kill and 0-for-3 on the power play.

Toronto had a 32-22 edge in shots in all situations. Alex Galchenyuk and Tyler Gaudet led the Marlies with four shots on goal.

The Marlies are 6-6-0-0 against Canadian Division opponents and 2-4-0-0 against the Stockton Heat.

RECORD WHEN...

The Marlies are 0-4-0-0 when tied after the first period and 0-5-0-0 when trailing after the second period.

Toronto is 3-4-0 when outshooting their opponent.

The Marlies are 0-1-0-0 in Saturday games and are 2-2-0-0 in March.

MARLIES LEADERS

Goals: T. Gaudet, T. Kivihalme (5)

Assists: A. Brooks, T. Gaudet, N. Robertson (7)

Points: T. Gaudet (12)

PPG: J. Brazeau, A. Brooks (2)

Shots: J. Anderson (29)

+/-: T. Gaudet (+12)

PIMS: H. Elynuik (18)

POSTGAME QUOTES

HEAD COACH GREG MOORE

On today's game:

It wasn't the result that we wanted but as a staff we were excited about the response our team had right from the start of the game. They stuck to the game plan, they were very diligent with wanting to execute it. The effort and the process were there, we're proud of the guys tonight.

On how a week at home and practicing will help the team:

It's going to be really big. It's been a lot of games which was really good for the development of the guys to feel that grind, to push through, get a lot of game reps, they haven't played games for a long time. It's going to be nice to get some rest, get a week of practice and work on some things that will help our players move forward.

RECENT TRANSACTIONS

No recent transactions

UPCOMING GAMES:

*All times Eastern Standard Time

March 12 vs. Laval - 7:00 p.m.

March 14 at Laval - 7:00 p.m.

March 19 at Belleville - 7:00 p.m.

March 20 at Belleville - 3:00 p.m.

March 24 vs. Belleville - 7:00 p.m.

