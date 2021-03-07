Gulls Persevere for OT Win

The San Diego Gulls beat the San Jose Barracuda 3-2 in overtime tonight at FivePoint Arena in the second game of a back-to-back weekend set. The Gulls are a perfect three-for-three in overtime games this season and continue to lead the AHL in home wins (8) and points (16).

Olle Eriksson Ek stopped 39-of-41 shots for his first career AHL win in his first game. Eriksson Ek became the second youngest goaltender to win a game for San Diego (21 years, 8 months, 12 days), behind only Lukas Dostal (20 years, 7 months, 18 days).

Andrew Agozzino scored the game-winning goal 1:12 into overtime to extend his goal streak to four games (4-0=4), one game short of matching his career high. Nikolas Brouillard earned an assist on the play for his second assist over his last three games (0-2=2).

Benoit-Olivier Groulx netted a goal 1:52 into the second period and added an assist to mark his first career multi-point game (1-1=2). Groulx has 3-2=5 points and a +4 rating over his last six games. Kodie Curran earned an assist on the goal.

Maxim Golod recorded two assists for his first career AHL points.

Hunter Drew scored his first goal of the season at the 7:19 mark of the first period.

Andrew Poturalski picked up his league-leading 10th assist of the season. Poturalski leads the Gulls and ranks tied for second in league scoring (2-10=12).

The Gulls travel to San Jose to conclude their three-game set against the Barracuda Tuesday, Mar. 9 at Solar4America Ice at San Jose (6 p.m.).

POSTGAME QUOTES

SAN DIEGO GULLS

Andrew Agozzino

On his overtime goal

We just tried to regroup because we were on a change there. [Andrew Poturalski] tried to make a play there and their D tried to step up and break it up. I was able to poke it by him and beat the guy to the net.

On the win

I think we did a pretty good job of it. Still, I think we could've carried the play at time a bit more. At the end of the day we came out and responded with a win so that's the good thing.

On Olle Eriksson Ek

He looked great. He definitely held us in there and made a couple of big saves. A real big save in overtime right off that first shot off his shoulder so it was great to see him come in after not playing for a little while and have a great game.

On the upcoming road trip

We'll try to ride the wave, but we did a lot of good things. We'll talk with [coaches] and kind of break down why those good things were happening and what we were doing. Just reset and try to get ready for Tuesday.

Maxim Golod

On the win

It's definitely a huge win for us. Last night was definitely a rough one. It kind of stung in the room there after. Going into the room now, momentum is high. Everyone is happy. It's definitely a happy group in there tonight.

On his first two AHL points

Last night definitely wasn't my best game. It was tough coming back after being out for so long. Today, I had my legs. I have to give credit to the coaches for helping me out there. Credit to my teammates for sticking with me last night and tonight and for helping me out there.

On playing with Hunter Drew and Benoit-Olivier Groulx

I actually live with Hunter Drew so we have some good chemistry there. Bo is a great guy. He's my age but he seems like he's a vet out there. He's so poised and he works hard. I think all of us were just working hard and competing on pucks. That's what made us successful tonight.

Head Coach Kevin Dineen

On Olle Eriksson Ek

I was really happy for him. He's come here and there are no guarantees. We have good depth at goalie and there was no guarantee he was going to get a game. Boy, he worked hard in practice and we've seen improvement here in the start. He earned the win. Looks good on him.

On the line of Maxim Golod, Benoit-Olivier Groulx and Hunter Drew

Max had a challenge last night stepping into the lineup. There were a lot of little hiccups but we love the response. Felt like he came out there and that line, with Groulx in the middle, was really dynamic. They kept it simple and obviously were very effective. You move Hunter Drew from the point up front and it's great to have that depth. You can't keep going to those same resources all the time. Good for those guys to go out and contribute the way they did.

