Hartford Wolf Pack Sign James Sanchez to AHL Contract

March 7, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Hartford Wolf Pack News Release







Hartford, CT - The New York Rangers Assistant General Manager and Hartford Wolf Pack General Manager Chris Drury announced today the club has agreed to terms with forward James Sanchez, who signed an AHL contract with the Wolf Pack on Saturday.

Sanchez, 23, has registered 5 goals and 11 assists for 16 points, along with 8 penalty minutes with Arizona State University of the NCAA so far this season. In the 2019-20 season Sanchez totaled 10 goals, 30 assists, for 40 total points and 24 penalty minutes.

In 2016-17 and 2017-18, the 6-2, 200 pounder skated at the University of Michigan of the NCAA where he totaled 9 goals, 12 assists 21 points and 26 penalty minutes. Before moving on to Arizona, in the 2018-19 season, Sanchez joined the Dubuque Fighting Saints of the USHL where he established career-highs, registering 16 goals, 24 assists, 40 points and 42 penalty minutes.

Sanchez joins the Hartford Wolf Pack as they embark on three consecutive road games with two contests facing the Providence Bruins on March 8 and March 12 and a contest on March 18 verse the Bridgeport Sound Tigers. The Wolf Pack are back at home in Hartford on Saturday, March 20.

