Devils Force OT Late in 4-3 Loss to Bears

HERSHEY - Danick Martel and Ben Street each had three-point games in a 4-3 overtime loss to the Hershey Bears inside Giant Center on Sunday evening.

Kody Clark gave the Bears a 1-0 lead with 1:06 left in the first period of play. After a Devils turnover in the defensive zone, Clark took a pass from Matt Moulson and beat goaltender Evan Cormier from the right circle. The goal was Clark's fourth of the year from Moulson and Shane Gersich and Hershey took the lead into the intermission.

The Bears took a 2-0 lead 6:40 into the second period after the Devils turned the puck over in the neutral zone. Kale Kessy took the puck and fed Brett Leason and his wrist shot beat Cormier from the right circle for his fourth of the year.

Binghamton responded on the power play to split Hershey's lead in half. Ben Street won the faceoff back to Reilly Walsh at the blue line as Danick Martel went to the net. Walsh sent a hard pass to Martel and he tipped the puck up and over the shoulder of goaltender Pheonix Copley. The goal was Martel's fourth of the year and came 7:36 into the second period. Binghamton trailed through two periods, 2-1.

Early in the third period, Street scored his fourth of the year to tie the game, 2-2. Martel took the loose puck behind the net and found a wide-open Street at the top of the crease and he beat Copley just 0:33 into the final frame. Assists on Street's game-tying goal were credited to Martel and Graeme Clarke.

Hershey took the lead back as Garrett Pilon sent a wrist shot through traffic and into the net at 12:14 of the third period. Assists on the go-ahead goal were given to Joe Snively and Zach Malatesta.

While on the power play late in regulation and with the net empty, Marian Studenic tied the game on a loose puck in the low slot. He beat Copley who was scrambling in the crease to force overtime with assists from Martel and Street with just 0:33 remaining.

In overtime, Martin Fehervary beat Cormier from the hash marks for the extra point and a 4-3 win for the Bears. Cormier stopped 23 of 27 in the loss and Copley denied 24 of 27 in the win.

The Devils return to the ice on Wednesday, March 10 against the Lehigh Valley Phantoms at 7:00 p.m. inside RWJBarnabas Health Hockey House.

