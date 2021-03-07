Game Preview: Condors Go for Five Straight, on the Road Today at 3 p.m.

March 7, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Bakersfield Condors News Release







EL SEGUNDO, Calif. - Winners of four straight, the Bakersfield Condors head to El Segundo to take on the Ontario Reign today at 3 p.m. The game will be broadcast on Fox Sports 970 AM (iHeartRadio App) and streamed on AHLTV.com driven by Three-Way Chevrolet.

SUNDAY READ

Inside AHL Hockey's Mike Griffith on the maturation of goaltender Stuart Skinner and his progression through the organization.

PROMOTIONS

BIG BRAND TIRE FIRST GOAL CHALLENGE: Enter on the team's Facebook page for your chance to win a complimentary oil change.

YOU WIN WHEN THE CONDORS WIN THANKS TO SAMCO: When the Condors win, screenshot the winning image on the team's Instagram story and bring to any Bakersfield SAMCO location for a complimentary 20 oz. icee or fountain soda within 24 hours.

LAST TIME OUT

The line of Tyler Benson - Ryan McLeod - Cooper Marody combined for 11 points in last night's 5-3 win over Ontario. Benson (1g-3a) and McLeod (1g-3a) each had four points and Marody recorded his first professional hat trick.

THROW THE HATS

Marody's hat trick came in his 100th game as a Condor. In the AHL era, Josh Currie (8), Anton Lander (3) and Tyler Benson (1) have recorded the other hat tricks in team history.

HECK OF A HOMESTAND

Bakersfield's four-game homestand delivered four wins for the team. In total, the team outscored the opposition (San Diego, Henderson, San Jose, Ontario) 19-4.

QUICK STARTS

The Condors have scored the opening goal of the game in seven of their nine contests. In the last two games, the team has put up six in the first and has not allowed a first period tally.

GILDON MAKES AN IMPACT

Rookie d-man Max Gildon had a fighting major in his pro debut on Wednesday and assisted on Tyler Benson's goal last night for his first pro point. He is also +3 through two games.

McLEOD HEATING UP

In addition to last night's career-high four point performance, C Ryan McLeod also has goals in three of his last four games.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from March 7, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.