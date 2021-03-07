Maxime Vaillancourt to Join the Rocket as Interim Goaltending Coach

MONTREAL - The Laval Rocket announced on Sunday that Maxime Vaillancourt will join the team's coaching staff, assuming the goaltending and video coach duties on an interim basis, replacing Marco Marciano currently with the Canadiens as interim goaltending coach.

Maxime Vaillancourt has served as goalie coach and video coordinator with the Blainville-Boisbriand Armada in the QMJHL since 2011. Vaillancourt had the opportunity to join Hockey Canada for the World Under-17 Hockey Challenge in 2018-19.

Vaillancourt will join the team on March 15.

