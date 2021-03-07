Maxime Vaillancourt to Join the Rocket as Interim Goaltending Coach
March 7, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Laval Rocket News Release
MONTREAL - The Laval Rocket announced on Sunday that Maxime Vaillancourt will join the team's coaching staff, assuming the goaltending and video coach duties on an interim basis, replacing Marco Marciano currently with the Canadiens as interim goaltending coach.
Maxime Vaillancourt has served as goalie coach and video coordinator with the Blainville-Boisbriand Armada in the QMJHL since 2011. Vaillancourt had the opportunity to join Hockey Canada for the World Under-17 Hockey Challenge in 2018-19.
Vaillancourt will join the team on March 15.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from March 7, 2021
- Rasmussen Reassigned to Detroit's Taxi Squad - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Maxime Vaillancourt to Join the Rocket as Interim Goaltending Coach - Laval Rocket
- Game Preview: Condors Go for Five Straight, on the Road Today at 3 p.m. - Bakersfield Condors
- Game Preview: Devils at Bears, 4 p.m. - Hershey Bears
- Texas Hangs on to Sweep Tucson with 4-2 Win - Texas Stars
- Gulls Persevere for OT Win - San Diego Gulls
- Barracuda Fall 3-2 to Gulls in OT - San Jose Barracuda
- Roadrunners Wrap Texas Series with Loss - Tucson Roadrunners
- Marlies Drop Close Decision to Stockton - Toronto Marlies
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Laval Rocket Stories
- Maxime Vaillancourt to Join the Rocket as Interim Goaltending Coach
- Vancouver Canucks Defenseman Guillaume Brisebois Loaned to the Laval Rocket
- An Improved Otto
- An Explosive Start for Jesse Ylonen
- Canadiens Agree to Terms on Three-Year Entry-Level Contract with Defenseman Gianni Fairbrother