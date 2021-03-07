Fehervary's Overtime Winner Leads Bears to 4-3 Victory over Devils

(Hershey, PA) - Martin Fehervary scored 3:20 into overtime to help the Hershey Bears earn a 4-3 victory over the Binghamton Devils on Sunday evening at GIANT Center. Hershey earned a 4th straight win on home ice despite Binghamton tying the game in the final minute to force the extra session. The Bears improved to 7-2-2-0 with the victory.

Hershey scored the icebreaker in Sunday's contest late in the opening frame. Kody Clark struck for his 4th goal of the season at 18:54, accepting a Matt Moulson pass and sliding a shot shortside past Binghamton goaltender Evan Cormier to make it 1-0.

Brett Leason doubled Hershey's lead at 6:40 of the second period, scoring his 4th goal of the season. Off a turnover, Kale Kessy spun the puck to a streaking Leason, and the forward snapped a shot past Cormier's glove to make it 2-0. All four of Leason's goals this season have come versus the Devils.

Binghamton was persistent all night long, and the Devils would strike for the next two goals to even the score. Danick Martel and Ben Street each had three points for the visitors, and it was Martel cutting Hershey's lead in half of the power play, deflecting a point shot past Hershey goaltender Pheonix Copley to make it 2-1 at 7:36 of the second period.

Just 33 seconds into the third period, Martel setup Street for the tying goal, with the Binghamton captain capitalizing off a steal behind net and sliding a shot past Copley's left pad to make it 2-2.

Hershey grabbed what looked like the game-winning marker as Garrett Pilon collected his second goal of the season at 12:14 of the third period. With sustained pressure in the offensive zone, Joe Snively worked the puck back to Pilon at the center point. Through traffic, Pilon's wrist shot beat a screened Cormier to make it 3-2 Hershey. Defender Zach Malatesta picked up an assist on the goal, scoring his first AHL point.

Once again, Binghamton would tie the score. Late in the contest, Hershey's Cameron Schilling was called for tripping, and the Devils would pull Cormier to have a 6-on-4 advantage. Marian Studenic tied the game with just 33 seconds remaining, chipping a puck from the net front under Copley. Martel and Street assisted on the goal.

In overtime, Fehervary provided the heroics. After a missed attempt at the net front, Fehervary came onto the ice as Hershey defender Rob O'Gara changed. Fehervary got lost in coverage and Pilon hit him with a pass, finding Fehervary wide open in front. The Hershey defender capitalized on his shot for his second goal of the season, beating Cormier over the left pad to give Hershey the 4-3 win.

The two teams each fired 27 shots in the contest. The Devils were 2-for-3 on the power play while Hershey was 0-for-2.

The two teams rematch next Friday in Newark, New Jersey. The puck drops from the RWJBarnabas Health Hockey House at 7 p.m. The Bears are 4-0-0-0 versus Binghamton this season.

